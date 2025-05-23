Jamaicans Swapped In and Out Ahead of Grand Slam Track’s Philly Meet

Eight Jamaicans, one each from The Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago will compete in the third and penultimate leg of the Grand Slam Track Series at the Philadelphia Slam, scheduled for May 31–June 1 at Franklin Field on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.

The Grand Slam Track Series, founded by four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson, continues to position itself as the global home of professional track competition. On Friday, organizers announced the full field of 96 Racers and Challengers for the Philadelphia stop.

Among the Caribbean entries, Jamaican sprinters Bryan Levell (short sprint) and Jevaughn Powell (long sprint) will take lanes in their respective events. Former Olympic and world 400m champion Steven Gardiner of The Bahamas returns for his second appearance on the circuit, while Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, a winner at the Miami Slam, will also line up in the men’s long sprints.

In the women’s short hurdles, Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent and Danielle Williams—winners of the Miami and Kingston Slams, respectively—will be joined by fellow countrywoman Megan Tapper, who placed well in Miami.

Jamaicans Rushell Clayton and Andrenette Knight are listed in the women’s long hurdles. Clayton missed the Miami Slam but returns to compete in Philadelphia. In the women’s long sprints, Nickisha Pryce will continue her pursuit of a Slam victory.

Newcomers to the series include international stars Anna Cockrell, Christian Coleman, Dina Asher-Smith, Graham Blanks and Ejgayehu Taye, all competing as Challengers.

Notably, several high-profile Racers will miss the meet due to injury, including Devon Allen, Masai Russell, Roshawn Clarke, Cyréna Samba-Mayela, Oblique Seville, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, and Luis Grijalva. One Challenger has been added to each of their event groups. Racer Fred Kerley remains suspended pending legal proceedings and will also not compete. His spot will be filled by a Challenger.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce the full field of competitors for the Philadelphia Slam,” said Johnson, founder and Commissioner of the series. “The racing at the Miami Slam was truly world-class, and we will have even more energy and entertainment for our third Slam. The spectators in the stands at Franklin Field, and all the fans watching from home, are going to see the fastest humans in the world taking our combat-style racing to the next level.”

So far in the 2024–2025 series, five Racers have won two Slam Championships each: Grant Fisher, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Kenny Bednarek, and Alison dos Santos. The latter three remain undefeated in all four of their races, taking home the maximum $200,000 in prize money.

Slam Champions have emerged from nine nations to date: the United States, United Kingdom, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Ethiopia, Kenya, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and France.

The Philadelphia Slam will be the final stop before the Grand Slam Track Series concludes later this season.

Full Philadelphia Slam Race Groups (® denotes Racer; © denotes Challenger, newly announced names in bold):

Men’s Short Sprints: Kenny Bednarek ®, Zharnel Hughes ®, Andre De Grasse ©, Christian Miller ©, Christian Coleman ©, Bryan Levell ©, Udodi Onwuzurike ©, Aaron Brown ©.

Women’s Short Sprints: Gabby Thomas ®, Brittany Brown ®, Daryll Neita ®, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ®, Tamari Davis ©, Thelma Davies ©, Dina Asher-Smith ©, Jadyn Mays ©.

Men’s Long Sprints: Matthew Hudson-Smith ®, Muzala Samukonga ®, Steven Gardiner ®, Jereem Richards ®, Jevaughn Powell ©, Alexander Ogando ©, Khaleb McRae ©, Matthew Boling ©.

Women’s Long Sprints:, Nickisha Pryce ®, Alexis Holmes ®, Marileidy Paulino ®, Salwa Eid Naser ®, Isabella Whittaker ©, Laviai Nielsen ©, Jessika Gbai ©, Sharlene Mawdsley ©.

Men’s Short Hurdles: Freddie Crittenden ®, Sasha Zhoya ®, Daniel Roberts ®, Trey Cunningham ©, Jakub Szymański ©, Lorenzo Simonelli ©, Cordell Tinch ©, Jamal Britt ©.

Women’s Short Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ®, Ackera Nugent ®, Danielle Williams ©, Ditaji Kambundji ©, Tia Jones ©, Christina Clemons ©, Tonea Marshall ©, Megan Tapper ©.

Men’s Long Hurdles: Alison dos Santos ®, Clément Ducos ®, Caleb Dean ®, Trevor Bassitt ©, Chris Robinson ©, CJ Allen ©, Assinie Wilson ©, Gerald Drummond ©.

Women’s Long Hurdles: Shamier Little ®, Rushell Clayton ®, Jasmine Jones ®, Lina Nielsen ©, Dalilah Muhammad ©, Ayomide Folorunso ©, Anna Cockrell ©, Andrenette Knight ©.

Men’s Short Distance: Cole Hocker ®, Josh Kerr ®, Yared Nuguse ®, Marco Arop ®, Hobbs Kessler ©, Josh Hoey ©, Elliot Giles ©, Samuel Chapple ©.

Women’s Short Distance: Jess Hull ®, Nikki Hiltz ®, Diribe Welteji ®, Mary Moraa ®, Georgia Hunter Bell ©, Nia Akins ©, Abbey Caldwell ©, Addy Wiley ©.

Men’s Long Distance: Grant Fisher ®, Ronald Kwemoi ®, Hagos Gebrhiwet ®, Graham Blanks ©, Nico Young ©, Ky Robinson ©, Edwin Kurgat ©, Andrew Coscoran ©.

Women’s Long Distance: Nozomi Tanaka ®, Tsige Gebreselama ®, Agnes Ngetich ®, Elise Cranny ®, Ejgayehu Taye ©, Weini Kelati ©, Medina Eisa ©, Josette Andrews ©.

Philadelphia Slam Competition Timetable

*All times listed are local time in Philadelphia. The schedule is subject to change.

Day 1, Saturday May 31, 2025

Event M/W Group Race Start Time (p.m.) 400mH W Long Hurdles 4:39 400mH M Long Hurdles 4:48 800m M Short Distance 4:57 200m M Short Sprints 5:07 200m W Short Sprints 5:16 3000m W Long Distance 5:25 400m W Long Sprints 5:42 400m M Long Sprints 5:51 1500m W Short Distance 6:00 110mH M Short Hurdles 6:13 100mH W Short Hurdles 6:22

Day 2, Sunday June 1, 2025

Event M/W Group Race Start Time (p.m.) 400m M Long Hurdles 3:41 400m W Long Hurdles 3:50 800m W Short Distance 3:59 100m M Short Hurdles 4:09 100m W Short Hurdles 4:18 3000m M Long Distance 4:27 200m W Long Sprints 4:43 200m M Long Sprints 4:52 1500m M Short Distance 5:01 100m W Short Sprints 5:13 100m M Short Sprints 5:22

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts