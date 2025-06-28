Rochelle Farquharson Tells STETHS Graduates: “Your Background Is Not Your Ceiling”

Rochelle Farquharson, a former STETHS athlete who represented Jamaica in the long and triple jump, returned to her alma mater on Thursday (26 June) as guest speaker for the school’s 2025 graduation ceremony.

“It was an honor to be the guest speaker at today’s (Thursday) graduation at STETHS,” she said. “It was surreal as I didn’t even attend my own graduation 15 years ago, and it felt great to impart some knowledge to the graduates entering into the real world.”

Her address, titled “From Dream to Reality: The Power of Diligence and Perseverance,” focused on the importance of discipline, determination, and self-belief. Farquharson shared her journey from humble beginnings in St. Elizabeth to earning an MBA in Corporate Finance while balancing full-time work, coaching, school, and multiple side projects.

She reminded students that obstacles are not roadblocks, but stepping stones. “Your background is not your ceiling, it’s your foundation. Where you start doesn’t determine where you finish,” she said. “Use your story as your strength, not your excuse.”

She also shared a powerful reminder: “Talent is nothing without hard work. Everyone loves to celebrate the wins, but no one sees the work that goes into it.”

Farquharson encouraged the class to build strong professional relationships. “Your network is your net worth,” she said. “A lot of the times it’s not about what you know, but who you know and who knows you.”

Now a Treasury Management Account Manager, Farquharson is also an entrepreneur and author of The Financial Roadmap: Navigating Your Journey to Financial Freedom, a practical guide to help readers build financial independence and long-term wealth. Her work continues to focus on education and empowerment, especially in underserved communities.

