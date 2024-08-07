Wayne Pinnock
Featured

Wayne Pinnock lands silver in long jump

Noel Francis
By Noel Francis 2 Min Read
Wayne Pinnock

Paris, France—Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock continued his impressive growth in the long jump, collecting a well-deserved silver at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Pinnock, who trailed in fourth after the first round in the final, sailed put to 8.36m in the second round and never relinquished the position. 

Proud moment for Wayne Pinnock

It was a proud moment for Pinnock, who gave fans back home a nice Independence Day gift. “I prayed about this moment, but words can’t express my feelings,” said Pinnock, who also claimed silver at the Budapest World Championship.

“I’ve always wanted to be an Olympian and my dreams came true. Unfortunately, I did not get the gold, but it’s all in God’s plan. I will get him (Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou) one day.

_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion.

You Might Also Like

Ackelia Smith’s Spectacular Final Jump Propels Her to NCAA Long Jump Glory

Yohan Blake’s Team to be Inducted into Penn Relays Wall of Fame

Fastest man in the world, Fred Kerley, signs multi-year deal with ASICS America

Kishane Thompson Drops 9.82 Stunner, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson Set for Epic 100m Showdown

American and Jamaican track stars to battle it out in high-profile meet

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *