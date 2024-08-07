Wayne Pinnock lands silver in long jump

Paris, France—Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock continued his impressive growth in the long jump, collecting a well-deserved silver at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Pinnock, who trailed in fourth after the first round in the final, sailed put to 8.36m in the second round and never relinquished the position.
Proud moment for Wayne Pinnock
It was a proud moment for Pinnock, who gave fans back home a nice Independence Day gift. “I prayed about this moment, but words can’t express my feelings,” said Pinnock, who also claimed silver at the Budapest World Championship.
“I’ve always wanted to be an Olympian and my dreams came true. Unfortunately, I did not get the gold, but it’s all in God’s plan. I will get him (Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou) one day.
