After the closest race in Olympic history, Jamaican Kishane Thompson, the runner-up in the Paris 2024 men’s 100m final, has reflected on the gold medal that was a lean away from being around his neck.



“I defeated myself,” Thompson said post-race.

Thompson explained how tightening up in the latter stages of the race cost him gold.

“I wasn’t patient for the line; I didn’t trust myself and my speed enough to bring me to the line, at the right time, in the right position,” he said.



In Sunday’s main event, the ultimate photo finish saw just 0.005 seconds separate Noah Lyles’ 9.79 from Thompson’s 9.79.



This was the first race to feature all competitors running under 10 seconds in allowable wind conditions (+1.0). The margin between gold and last place was a mere 0.12 seconds.

Thompson had one of the best reactions to the gun in the field and led the race until the finish line, where Lyles snuck by to immortality.

A Lean Away from Gold: Kishane Thompson’s Near-Miss in 100m Final

Kishane Thompson not happy

“I know what I’m capable of and I’m not really satisfied with it,” said Thompson, who had run a world-leading time of 9.77 earlier this season.



“I didn’t even PB (Personal Best)… If I had PB’d I probably wouldn’t say that.”



Despite reaching the Olympic podium in his maiden international championship meet, Thompson’s thrilling accomplishment is ultimately diluted by the presence of defeat.



This victory would have been especially significant a day after none of the “Big 3” of the island’s women sprinters were able to defend their podium positions from Tokyo in this year’s Women’s 100m final.



Jamaica is still looking for its first gold medal.



“It’s a great experience, I enjoyed every moment of it,” said Thompson.



“I’m going to build on it and just move forward,” he added.

