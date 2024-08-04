When execution comes together – Julien Alfred

Newly minted Olympic champion Julien Alfred of St. Lucia believes that her success was due to executing the perfect race at the right time.

“Being on the line, I was thinking about myself and my coach because we’ve been working on this moment for such a long time,” said a beaming Alfred.

“I think I put together the perfect race.”

The wet conditions made the contest more intriguing; however, Alfred demonstrated she was a woman for all seasons.

“The conditions did not affect my mindset at all. I was still the same person in the first round and semifinal.

Alfred is already looking ahead towards completing the sprint double. “This win in the 100m has boosted my confidence, and I am just going to go out there and carry out my coach’s plans, and it will be great.”

