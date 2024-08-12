I AM AN OLYMPIC CHAMP wtffff!” – Masai Russell Celebrates Paris 2024 Gold in 100m Hurdles

Masai Russell continued the tradition of American women winning gold in the 100m hurdles on Saturday by chasing down the world to give fans yet another photo finish in these Paris 2024 Games.

Russell, 24, followed up on her U.S. trials record win (12.25) to deliver a 12.33 when the moment was most meaningful.

Russell qualified for the final in 12.42, just behind Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn’s 12.35. She was joined by both American teammates, Grace Stark (12.43) and Alaysha Johnson (12.93), both of whom had faster qualifying times than she did in 12.39 and 12.34, respectively.



The race began with Russell towards the back early on, but by mid-race, she started to gain momentum. Despite compatriot Johnson hitting the third hurdle in the lane next to her, Russell maintained composure and gradually pulled even with the likes of Stark by hurdle six. By the final three barriers, Russell had tracked down race leaders like France’s Cyréna Samba-Mayela and Dutchwoman Nadine Visser in the lower outside lanes, bringing the last Olympic Champion Camacho-Quinn with her as they both surpassed Visser over the final hurdle and seemingly leaned at the line in unison with Samba-Mayela.

None of those races matter now” – Masai Russell Reflects on Journey to Paris 2024 Olympic Gold

Reminiscent of the men’s 100m on Sunday, neither athlete was sure of the results until picture confirmation was announced.



Samba-Mayela (12.34), who had led from the first hurdle in lane 1, had just been out-leaned at the line, losing by 0.01 seconds. Camacho-Quinn was third in 12.36.



Visser just missed the podium in 12.43, besting Stark by thousandths. Indoor World Champion and world record holder in the 60m hurdles, Devynne Charlton, ran 12.56 for sixth, while Johnson’s early blunder took her out of the race, although she still finished seventh. Jamaican Ackera Nugent hit the eighth hurdle and failed to finish.



This was a great redemption story, considering Russell notoriously fell in the semifinals at the Budapest World Championships. “I told you last year, when I fell in Budapest, ‘I’ll be back, and I’m standing here as Olympic champion,” Russell said to Lewis Johnson of NBC.

That’s crazy.



The former Upper Marlboro, Md. resident puts the Bullis high school medal count at two (golds) after Quincy Wilson received a medal for helping the eventual Olympic record-breaking 4x400m relay qualify for the final.



Russell, who is also a budding social media influencer, posted on platforms like X, “I AM AN OLYMPIC CHAMP wtffff!”

