Covid-19 could derail Jamaica’s relay hopes at Paris 2024

Jamaica’s hopes for the Paris 2024 medal could receive further setbacks with the news of a COVID-19 virus outbreak in the Olympic Village.

A number of the country’s athletes have been underperforming at the Games. It is alleged 400m medal favourite Nikisha Pryce, who looked out of sorts in her semifinal and failed to qualify, contracted the virus.

Pryce, while being interviewed in the mixed zone, told reporters she was sick but was coy on stating the nature of her illness. Pryce has opted out of 4x400m relay duties, which has significantly reduced Jamaica’s competitiveness in the event.

To compound matters, one of her teammates, who is very close to an elite American sprinter, may have been exposed and is unlikely to feature on Jamaica’s team. There is a high probability that Jamaica will put together a makeshift team.

