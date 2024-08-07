Jamaica’s Roje Stona Launches to Paris 2024 Olympic Gold with Monumental 70m Discus Throw
Roje Stona Makes History: First Jamaican to Break 70m and Win Olympic Discus Gold

By trackalerts.com 2 Min Read
Jamaica’s Roje Stona Launches to Paris 2024 Olympic Gold with Monumental 70m Discus Throw

Jamaica’s Roje Stona achieved a monumental feat at the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming the first Jamaican to surpass the 70-meter mark in the discus, securing the gold medal with an Olympic record-breaking throw on Wednesday (7).

In a gripping competition, world record-holder Mykolas Alekna initially set a new Olympic record with a throw of 69.97m in the second round, surpassing the previous record set by his father, Virgilijus, in 2004.

Stona’s Golden Moment: Jamaica’s Discus Hero Sets New Olympic Benchmark
Stona’s Golden Moment: Jamaica’s Discus Hero Sets New Olympic Benchmark
Roje Stona Soars Past 70m: Jamaica Celebrates Historic Discus Victory
Roje Stona Soars Past 70m: Jamaica Celebrates Historic Discus Victory
Roje Stona’s 70m Throw Shatters Records, Secures Historic Olympic Gold for Jamaica
Roje Stona’s 70m Throw Shatters Records, Secures Historic Olympic Gold for Jamaica

However, just two rounds later, Stona unleashed the throw of his life, hitting the 70-meter mark to take the lead and set a new Olympic record. This historic achievement marked a massive accomplishment for Stona and Jamaica, elevating him to the pinnacle of the sport.

Stona celebrated the momentous occasion with his coach, Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser, in the stands.

Despite two more attempts, neither Stona nor Alekna could improve their distances, securing gold for Stona and silver for Alekna. Australia’s Matthew Denny claimed the bronze with a throw of 69.31m.

