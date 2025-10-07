Top Athletes Set for 51st Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field July 4, 2026

Eugene’s Hayward Field will welcome the world’s fastest runners and jumpers for the 51st Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, July 4, 2026. The meet comes after both the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 and World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi wrapped up their competitions.

Next year’s event holds special meaning beyond the usual celebration of track and field excellence. The 2026 Prefontaine Classic falls on the same weekend as the United States marks 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776.

The meet at the University of Oregon stadium continues a tradition of bringing elite athletes to Eugene during the Fourth of July holiday. Athletes who competed at the world championships will now shift their focus to the summer season.

Young runners will get their chance to compete at Hayward Field before the main event. The Oregon Track Club All-Comers Meet returns on Wednesday, July 1, giving youth athletes ages 12 and under a chance to race on the famous track.

One night later, on Thursday, July 2, the annual Night of Miles opens participation to everyone. Athletes of any age can run or walk a mile under the stadium lights at Hayward Field.

The Prefontaine Classic has built a reputation over five decades as one of track and field’s premier competitions. The 2026 edition promises to deliver another showcase of speed and skill as the sport’s biggest names gather in Oregon.

Fans attending the meet will see athletes who recently competed at the highest levels of international track and field. The event serves as an important competition for runners, throwers, and jumpers as they move through their 2026 season schedules.

