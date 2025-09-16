Taylor and Anderson make history in Tokyo

Navasky Anderson

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – It was another historic night for Jamaica on the fourth day of the 20th edition of the World Athletics Championships. In recent years, the country has become renowned for its sprinting prowess; however, it was refreshing to see two young athletes raising eyebrows in the men’s 800m. Tyrice Taylor and Navasky Anderson both qualified for the men’s 800m semifinals, a first in the country’s history at the World Championship, with contrasting performances.

Newly minted record-holder Tyrice Taylor, despite being boxed in for long periods, ran courageously to clinch an automatic qualifying spot in heat four in 1:45.13 seconds. Mason finished third, ahead of Australian star Peter Bol, who was eliminated from the event.

“I followed my coach’s instructions to stay patient and not panic,” said Taylor, who only achieved the World Championship qualifying standard at the NACAC Championships in mid-August. “My plan was to be myself, have fun and make it to the next round.”

His teammate Anderson qualified in a more dramatic fashion after misjudging the finish line and almost fell over and had to put in a desperate sprint over the last five metres. Anderson was involved in a keen tussle with Great Britain’s Max Burgin, who won in 1:44.73 courtesy of a photo finish ahead of Botswana’s Tshepiso Masalela in 1:44.74. Anderson crossed the line third in 1:44.87.

“Coming to the finish line, it kept getting closer and closer, and I knew I could pass those guys,” said Gavasky. “However, I looked up at the big screen, and I saw that I had it in control, and that’s how I started to reach. In the next round, I’ll be running 810m and treating it as a final, and I’ll be going out there to give my best.”