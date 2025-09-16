Fraser-Pryce bids farewell on own terms in Tokyo

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – Multiple world and Olympic champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has had a distinguished career and will go down as arguably the greatest female sprinter. Coming into the Tokyo World Championship, she had the distinction of winning the most medals in the 100m (6) and was the oldest woman to claim the crown in Eugene, Oregon, in 2022, at the age of 35 years 202 days.

EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 17: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica celebrates after winning gold in the Women’s 100m Final on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Fraser-Pryce (38) defied the odds to first finish in the top three at the Jamaica National Championships in June this year and two months later deservedly earned her spot in the women’s 100m final in Tokyo. Despite not winning a medal, Fraser-Pryce, who finished sixth in 11.03 seconds, was happy with her performance and looked back with pride on her longevity and success over the years.

“Tonight I’m really, really grateful that I was able to stand on the track one more time in a 100m final,” said Fraser-Pryce. “For me, it has been such a privilege and honour. I came into these championships with so many odds against me, but I made the finals, and I believe that, in and of itself, is a huge accomplishment. Even though the result is not something that I would want for myself, I’m still happy that I was able to finish on my terms.”

She added, “Last year in Paris really hurt my feelings, because I didn’t get to stand in line. Everybody wants to face the starter, and I didn’t get that privilege. Tonight was also about that. It was really standing on the line and saying yes, I made it, and I’m giving God thanks for all that I’ve accomplished and he has given me and what he has blessed me with. “

With her place in athletics history firmly secured, Fraser-Pryce is not done yet at the championships and is looking forward to one last chance to shine. “I look forward to leading the team for the 4x100m relay, again, it’s still 100%, I’m all in and look forward to continuing the dominance. ”