Danielle Williams Wins, Shericka Jackson Second at Xiamen Diamond League

XIAMEN, China — Danielle Williams secured an impressive victory in the women’s 100m hurdles, while Shericka Jackson settled for second in the 200m at the Xiamen Diamond League on Saturday (26 April).

Williams, the reigning world champion and one of Jamaica’s most seasoned sprint hurdlers, clocked a season’s best 12.53 seconds (-0.2m/s) to edge out Grace Stark of the United States (12.58) and South Africa’s Marione Fourie (12.62). The win was Williams’ first on the Diamond League circuit since capturing gold in Budapest last year.

“The focus was on the last half of the race, trying to finish strong. I think I did that, so I am satisfied,” Williams said after the race.

The 31-year-old’s time remained well outside the world-leading mark for the season, but she said it’s early. “Back to training, and then Shanghai next weekend. It is early in April, and the season is over in September, so we are not even halfway into the training cycle. It is definitely a good sign.”

Shericka Jackson picks up 2nd in the women’s 200m at Xiamen Diamond League Danielle Williams wins the women’s 100m hurdles at Xiamen Diamond League

In the women’s 200m, Jackson, the two-time world champion, finished second in 22.79 (+0.4), behind Anavia Battle of the United States, who won with a meeting record and season’s best 22.41. Jackson, known for her dominant finishes in major finals, appeared to be in early-season rhythm, still rounding into the sharp form that has made her one of the most feared sprinters in the world.

“I am happy that I finished this race healthily. I will have to check with my coach where I can do better next time,” Jackson said.

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule-Toppin placed fifth in the women’s 1000m with 2:34.71, a season’s best but nearly six seconds behind Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, who dominated in a world-leading 2:29.21.

In the men’s 100m, Rohan Watson of Jamaica, the national champion in 2023, ran 10.31 for ninth place. South Africa’s Akani Simbine won in 9.99.

Kirani James, Grenada’s Olympic and World gold medalist, finished fourth in the men’s 400m, clocking 44.89. Though a solid opener, James was well off the winning time of 44.25 set by Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori. James, now 32, remains competitive, but the margin to the front is growing.

Hansle Parchment, the Jamaican Olympic Games champion from 2021 in the 110m hurdles, faded to ninth in 13.49 (+0.3), a season’s best but far behind winner Cordell Tinch of the United States, who posted a world-leading 13.06.

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands took sixth in the men’s 300m hurdles — a rarely run event — in 34.95. The race was dominated by Norway’s Karsten Warholm, who crushed the world best with 33.05.

In the men’s long jump, Wayne Pinnock finished fifth with a best of 8.06m, while Tajay Gayle placed eighth at 7.90m. The event was won by China’s Zhang Mingkun with a leap of 8.18m.

