McDonald delivers stunning run to make final

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald continued his remarkable journey at the World Athletics Championships with a performance for the ages. Ten years after his jaw-dropping national record of 43.93 seconds in the heats of the Beijing World Championships, McDonald left fans gasping with his impressive 44.04-second semi-final run. This resulted in McDonald making his first-ever World Championship final in an individual event.

McDonald is an athlete with the ability to produce brilliance and shockers in equal measure. He remains an enigma to fans, who often become frustrated with him due to his bull-headed approach. He gained many fans in Tokyo after showing sheer grit and determination in an indomitable display, defeating his more illustrious competitors, including the red-hot Jacory Patterson and Jereem Richards.

Afterwards, McDonald appeared to be suffering from a leg injury as he was seen hobbling on one leg before collapsing in the walkway leading to the television broadcasters. After a long wait, a courageous McDonald gingerly made his way through the mixed zone, where he assured reporters that he was suffering from cramps and looking forward to taking his place in the final.

“I am cramping up due to a misstep,” McDonald said in his inimitable way. “I’m fine though, tomorrow I’m going for that final.”