Jamaican Marathon Records Show Major Improvement as Michka-Mae Hyde Runs 2:35:28 at Philadelphia Marathon

Jamaica’s marathon scene reached a new level in November when Michka-Mae Hyde crossed the finish line at the Philadelphia Marathon in 2 hours, 35 minutes, and 28 seconds. The performance shattered the previous national record by more than 33 minutes.

The old Jamaican marathon record stood at 3:08:47 before Hyde’s breakthrough run. Her time of 2:35:28 represents a massive leap forward for Jamaica’s presence in long-distance running.

Hyde’s record-breaking effort took place at the Philadelphia Marathon, a race known for its fast course and strong competition. The November event provided ideal conditions for her historic achievement.

Jamaica has built a worldwide reputation in sprinting events, producing Olympic champions and world record holders in the 100 meters and 200 meters. The country’s success in marathon running now shows growth beyond the shorter distances that made it famous.

Michka-Mae Hyde improvement

The 33-minute improvement from the previous record marks one of the largest single jumps in any national marathon standard. Hyde’s performance puts Jamaica in a stronger position among marathon-running nations.

Her 2:35:28 finish time places her among competitive marathon runners on the international stage. The mark also sets a new target for other Jamaican distance runners looking to represent their country in future championships.

The Philadelphia Marathon has hosted several fast performances over the years. Hyde’s record adds to the race’s history of helping athletes achieve personal bests and national records.

