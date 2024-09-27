Featured

Kipyego and Paulino crowned winners at Athlos NYC

Noel Francis
By Noel Francis 3 Min Read
Marileidy Paulino
Marileidy Paulino

Thirty-six athletes competed on Thursday (26) at the inaugural Athlos NYC women’s only track invitational meeting at the Icahn Stadium in New York. The event launched by Alexis Ohanian – Reddit co-founder and husband of tennis great Serena Williams- paid a record US$500,000 in prize money.

Some of the world’s greatest female athletes, including Olympic champions Faith Kipyegon, Marileidy Paulino and Masai Russell, were featured in their specialty events, which included the 100m, 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 800m, and 1500m. Each winner received crowns from New York jewellers Tiffany & Co.

Brittany Brown brought the curtains down in the women’s 200m with a spirited finish, narrowly defeating Olympic champion Gabby Thomas 22.18 to 22.21. “I feel like this sport is really changing and growing—I’m excited to be a part of it,” Brown said afterwards.

More Read

Holmwood Student and Track Star Rickianna Russell Aims to Impress at Puma East Coast International Showcase
Russell Ready to Leave Her Mark at Puma East Coast International Showcase in Maryland
Kevona Davis runs 11.15 at LSU Invitational
Julien Alfred 10.95; Kevona Davis and Ashanti Moore Behind in 11.14 at Texas Invitational
Miramar Invitational - Shericka Jackson explains the reason for the muted celebration in Budapest 23
Shericka Jackson targets the 21.34 mark, while Elaine Thompson-Herah goes head-to-head with Sha’Carri Richardson at the Zurich Diamond League

Brittany Brown, Getty Images

“This is bigger than myself and it’s bigger than this race,” said Thomas, who added 4x100m and 4x400m relay golds to her 200m win in Paris. “It’s about what we’re doing for women’s sports and what this event, in particular, means for women’s sport and for track and field.”

Earlier, Marileidy Paulino ensured there was no upset in her pet event as she cruised to victory in the women’s 400m in 49.59 seconds, with American Alexis Holmes a distant second in 49.99. Paulino, who finished the season unbeaten, collected US$60,000.00, twice the prize money for winning the Wanda Diamond League final.  

World record-holder Kipyegon ran a superbly judged race to win the women’s 1500m in 4:04.79. Kipyegon, hotly pursued by Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji, shrugged off her challenge in the home straight as she covered the last lap in 58.45 seconds. Wlteji finished second in 4:05.58.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon wows the world, crossing the line with fingers pointing after an astonishing performance at the Monaco Diamond League.
Faith Kipyegon

Puerto Rican star Jasmine Camacho-Quinn continued her post-Olympic success, winning the women’s 100m hurdles in commanding style, clocking 12.36 seconds ahead of American duo Alaysha Johnson (12.44) and Olympic champion Masai Russell (12.45). Two weeks ago, Camacho-Quinn won the Diamond League trophy.   

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn at Paris 2024
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

Marie Josee TA-LOU-Smith salvaged her up-and-down season with victory in the women’s 100m in 10.98 seconds ahead of Brittany Brown in 11.05.

Olympic silver medallist Tsige Duguma led from start to finish in the women’s 800m, crossing the line in 1:57.43. Kenya’s world champion, Mary Moraa, was second in 1:58.05, with Jamaica’s Natoya Goule-Toppin third in 1:58.63.

You Might Also Like

Sha’Carri Richardson shocks Jamaicans with stunning run to claim 100m title

Briana Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson clash in Italy

Jamaica a No-Show, Nigeria Dominates Women’s 100m at 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games

Interesting match-ups at Doha Diamond League Meeting

Ackeem Blake and Oblique Seville Secure Spots in Men’s 100m Final at Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023

Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *