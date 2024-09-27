Kipyego and Paulino crowned winners at Athlos NYC

Thirty-six athletes competed on Thursday (26) at the inaugural Athlos NYC women’s only track invitational meeting at the Icahn Stadium in New York. The event launched by Alexis Ohanian – Reddit co-founder and husband of tennis great Serena Williams- paid a record US$500,000 in prize money.

Some of the world’s greatest female athletes, including Olympic champions Faith Kipyegon, Marileidy Paulino and Masai Russell, were featured in their specialty events, which included the 100m, 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 800m, and 1500m. Each winner received crowns from New York jewellers Tiffany & Co.

Brittany Brown brought the curtains down in the women’s 200m with a spirited finish, narrowly defeating Olympic champion Gabby Thomas 22.18 to 22.21. “I feel like this sport is really changing and growing—I’m excited to be a part of it,” Brown said afterwards.

Brittany Brown, Getty Images

“This is bigger than myself and it’s bigger than this race,” said Thomas, who added 4x100m and 4x400m relay golds to her 200m win in Paris. “It’s about what we’re doing for women’s sports and what this event, in particular, means for women’s sport and for track and field.”

Earlier, Marileidy Paulino ensured there was no upset in her pet event as she cruised to victory in the women’s 400m in 49.59 seconds, with American Alexis Holmes a distant second in 49.99. Paulino, who finished the season unbeaten, collected US$60,000.00, twice the prize money for winning the Wanda Diamond League final.

World record-holder Kipyegon ran a superbly judged race to win the women’s 1500m in 4:04.79. Kipyegon, hotly pursued by Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji, shrugged off her challenge in the home straight as she covered the last lap in 58.45 seconds. Wlteji finished second in 4:05.58.

Faith Kipyegon

Puerto Rican star Jasmine Camacho-Quinn continued her post-Olympic success, winning the women’s 100m hurdles in commanding style, clocking 12.36 seconds ahead of American duo Alaysha Johnson (12.44) and Olympic champion Masai Russell (12.45). Two weeks ago, Camacho-Quinn won the Diamond League trophy.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

Marie Josee TA-LOU-Smith salvaged her up-and-down season with victory in the women’s 100m in 10.98 seconds ahead of Brittany Brown in 11.05.

Olympic silver medallist Tsige Duguma led from start to finish in the women’s 800m, crossing the line in 1:57.43. Kenya’s world champion, Mary Moraa, was second in 1:58.05, with Jamaica’s Natoya Goule-Toppin third in 1:58.63.