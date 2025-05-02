Russell and Richards star in Miami Grand Slam Track opening day

By Noel ‘Bravo’ Francis

Miramar, Florida – Olympic champion Masai Russell made a big statement in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Miami Grand Slam Track in Miramar on Friday, May 2, 2025. She registered a jaw-dropping 12.17 seconds en route to joining elite company. It was an American record and moved her to second on the all-time list behind world record holder Tobi Amusan (12.12). Russell had to overcome compatriot Tia Jones, who ran a lifetime best 12.19 seconds, with Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent third in a season’s best 12.34. “I wanted to do better than I did from Kingston, that was the goal, said Russell. “I was talking about it all week that I want to get 12 points because it’s going to set me up, and I got the 12 points.”

Richards getting his groove back

Trinidadian Jereem Richards produced a storming run in the men’s 200m (Long sprints) to reel in Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic, who flew around the bend and led deep into the home straight. Richards burst the tape in a world-leading 19.86, the second-fastest time of his career behind his 19.80 done in 2022. Ogando, who was given the same time, set a new national record.

“The last time I ran 19 was in 2022, so to run 19.86, this is a fast track. It might be the fastest track in the world. I wouldn’t mind coming back here and then again,” said a beaming Richards, who reasoned he was not 100% at the first slam in Kingston.

Aided by a slight tailwind, Olympic bronze medallist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden scored a narrow win in the women’s 100m over compatriot Tamari Davis, 10.75 to 10.79. The wind gauge reading was (+2.4 m/s). Nigeria’s Favour Ofili clinched third ahead of Gabrielle Thomas (10.97), who stepped down in distance. “The job is always to come out here and execute to the best of my abilities, and I’m getting more used to doing that,” said Jefferson-Wooden.

Paulino turn the tables on Naser

Salwa Eid Naser, who created quite a stir in Kingston, got off to another flying start and scurried down the back straight in the women’s 400m like a woman trying to avoid a stampede. Reigning World and Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino stayed within striking distance throughout before powering past Naser in the final 50m to win in a season’s best 49.21 seconds, ahead of Naser, who clocked 49.33.

World leader Alison dos Santos was a runaway winner in the men’s 400m hurdles in 47.97 seconds.

Elsewhere, Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich almost failed to shrug off the unshakeable Medina Eisa of Ethiopia, who remained on her shoulder until the last 30m of an exciting women’s 5000m. It was unclear who would come out on top, but when Eisa kicked for home, Ngetich displayed a never-say-die attitude to hang on to her marginal lead, bursting the tape in 14:25.80 ahead of Eisa 14:25.92. “I was trying to tell Medina, come on, let’s assist each other to push because I was in front the whole time,” said Ngetich. “I was trying to let Eisa come and help me, but unfortunately, she wouldn’t come. I was like, ‘Okay no problem’. We will push and will kick and see what happens.”

Kerr with a different race plan

World champion Josh Kerr returned to winning ways in the men’s 1500m (Short distance), clocking 3:34.51 to edge the American pair Yared Nuguse (3:34.65) and Cole Hocker (3:34.79). “I had to come in with slightly different tactics, and it ended up working today,” said Kerr, who looked sharper than he was in Kingston.