Sha’Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Tara Davis-Woodhall Sign On as ATHLOS League Owner-Advisors

NEW YORK CITY, USA – ATHLOS, a new team-based track and field league, announced on Wednesday that Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson will serve as one of its founding advisor-owners. She will be joined by fellow U.S. Olympians Gabby Thomas and Tara Davis-Woodhall as the league prepares for a 2026 debut.

The league will feature multiple meets held across major cities, ending with a championship event to close the season. ATHLOS is designed to provide a competition model that is created “for and by athletes,” giving them a greater role in the structure and growth of the sport.

In addition to the 2026 launch, organizers confirmed that ATHLOS will return to Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island on October 10, 2025, for its second year. That event will include 42 female athletes competing in six track events and one field event.

Commitments for the 2025 meet already include several top names. Alongside Richardson, Thomas, and Davis-Woodhall, Masai Russell, Marileidy Paulino, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, and Brittany Brown have also been announced.

ATHLOS aims to reshape the professional track and field experience by promoting consistent head-to-head matchups and establishing a clear seasonal structure. The initiative also hopes to increase visibility for athletes through regular, city-hosted events and expanded media coverage.

More details about team formats, competition rules, and participating cities are expected in the coming months.

