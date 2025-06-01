Ackera Nugent Stuns Field, Leads Record-Filled Day at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (USA) – Ackera Nugent delivered a strong message on Saturday at Franklin Field, winning the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.44 to open Day 1 of the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia Slam with a standout performance for Jamaica.

The 2024 NCAA Indoor champion held off a quality field, including Tia Jones (12.60), to secure her first win of the season on the Grand Slam circuit. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, competing in the event for the first time this year, finished fifth in 12.70—marking her first individual loss since June 2023.

“I wished I could remove myself from my body and watch the race, but it’s just like, no, I gotta focus,” Nugent said. “She’s very competitive no matter what she does. I had to turn my excitement off, and I just had to lock myself into space.”

“It felt really good, felt fun, felt fast,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. “But I think the hurdle technique and just how quick they were coming up on me, I had to make some adjustments.”

In total, all 11 events on Saturday’s program saw facility records, with several athletes posting personal or season-best marks in front of a large crowd at the historic venue.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ran a personal best 21.99 in the women’s 200m to defeat Olympic champion Gabby Thomas (22.10). Jefferson-Wooden has now won four of her five Grand Slam races this season.

“I knew if I wanted to win, I had to get out, get in front, and I controlled the race and let them come get me. And that’s what I did,” said Jefferson-Wooden.

Another upset came in the men’s 110m hurdles. Jamal Britt tied his personal best of 13.08 to beat Cordell Tinch, currently the fourth-fastest man in history over the distance.

“With us, anything can happen,” said Britt. “I would say this is the best generation of hurdlers, and I’m happy that I’m in it.”

The women’s 400m was won by Marileidy Paulino, who clocked a season-best 49.12 to stay unbeaten in Grand Slam action this year. Paulino also set a national record in the 200m earlier this season in Miami.

“I prefer the 400 first. And then the 200, which is pretty much the way it’s set up here,” said Paulino.

In the men’s 400m, Matthew Hudson-Smith picked up his first win of the 2025 Slam series. The Olympic silver medalist closed hard from lane seven to finish in 44.51.

“There’s a lot of history here so I was excited to race here,” Hudson-Smith said. “You’re running two races of high quality, back-to-back.”

The women’s 400m hurdles saw Anna Cockrell take the win in 54.04, more than half a second ahead of Jasmine Jones (54.65). It was Cockrell’s Grand Slam debut.

“It’s so fun running in front of a really, really engaged crowd,” said Cockrell. “It’s a historic venue.”

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Alison dos Santos held off Trevor Bassitt in a close finish. The Brazilian ran 48.11 to extend his unbeaten Grand Slam streak.

Middle-distance star Marco Arop claimed the men’s 800m title in 1:43.38, a season-best. Arop remains undefeated in the event on the Grand Slam circuit.

“I know I’ve got a target on my back,” said Arop. “I’m going to have to try to step it up [for the 1500m] tomorrow.”

Kenny Bednarek remained dominant in the men’s 200m, cruising to a 19.95 win. He continues to lead the men’s short sprints Race Group after three Slam victories.

The women’s 1500m saw Diribe Welteji run 3:58.04, edging Jessica Hull (3:58.07) in the first sub-4:00 finish in Grand Slam Track history.

The closest finish of the day came in the women’s 3000m. Agnes Ngetich, who holds the 10K road world record, won in 8:43.61, narrowly ahead of Ejgayehu Taye (8:43.70).

“Winning in Miami gave me that energy to push,” said Ngetich. “We’re doing that toward the final Slam in LA.”

Day 2 of the Philadelphia Slam continues Sunday. Full results and live updates are available at grandslamtrack.com.

