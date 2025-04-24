Featured

Blake Is Back! Thompson, Fraser-Pryce, and Jackson Headline Jamaica’s World Relays Team

Anthony Foster
By Anthony Foster
Blake Is Back in Black, Gold and Green for World Relays in China
Blake Is Back in Black, Gold and Green for World Relays in China

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Olympic and World Championships medalists Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Yohan Blake, and Kishane Thompson have been named to lead Jamaica’s national team for the 2025 World Relays, scheduled for May 10–11 in Guangzhou, China.

Contents
Fraser-Pryce and Jackson Anchor Jamaica’s Charge to World RelaysYohan Blake Returns as Jamaica Names Powerhouse Team for World Relays4x100m & 4x100m Mixed Relays – Women4x100m & 4x100m Mixed Relays – Men4x400m & 4x400m Mixed Relays – Women4x400m & 4x400m Mixed Relays – Men

Fraser-Pryce and Jackson Anchor Jamaica’s Charge to World Relays

Fraser-Pryce, a five-time Olympic medallist in the 100m and 200m and one of the most accomplished sprinters in history, is part of Jamaica’s women’s 4x100m pool alongside reigning 200m world champion Shericka Jackson. Rising stars Tina and Tia Clayton, Alana Reid, Serena Cole, and Krystal Sloley are also included in the sprint team

Two-time Olympic relay medallist Natasha Morrison and Niesha Burgher round out the women’s sprint relay squad.

Yohan Blake Returns as Jamaica Names Powerhouse Team for World Relays

In the men’s 4x100m, 2011 world 100m champion and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Yohan Blake returns to international duty. He is joined by Kishane Thompson, who clocked 9.79 seconds in the Olympic final last year to claim silver. The sprint squad also includes Ackeem Blake, Julian Forte, Rasheed Foster, Bryan Levell, Javari Thomas, and Rohan Watson, all of whom have run sub-10.10 performances over the last two seasons.

More Read

Asafa Powell
Jamaica, T&T into men’s 4x100m final #Rio2016
Akela Jones Eyes 2028 Olympic Return with Renewed Passion and Purpose
Akela Jones Launches GoFundMe Campaign for 2028 Olympic Comeback
Blake headlines star-studded UWI Invitational

Jamaica’s 4x400m and 4x400m mixed relay pools are equally strong, featuring seasoned global competitors. The women’s lineup includes Olympic finalist Stacey-Ann Williams, World Indoor medallist Roneisha McGregor, Shiann Salmon, Jodean Williams, Ronda Whyte, Kelly-Ann Beckford, and Shana Kaye Anderson.

The men’s 4x400m squad features Rusheen McDonald, still holding the Jamaican national record at 43.93, along with Zandrion Barnes, Delano Kennedy, Tarees Rhoden, Malik James-King, Demar Francis, and Javier Brown.

The team will be managed by Heleen Francis, who also serves as safeguarding officer. Mark Elliott has been appointed as Technical Leader. Coaching support comes from Paul Francis, Michael Frater, and Sean-Michael Samuels.

Medical and athlete care will be provided by Team Doctor Dr. Marsha James, Physiotherapist Offniel Lamont, and massage therapists Evan Allen, Troy Evans, Damion Rowe, and Oral Thompson.

The World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou serve as a key qualification event for global relay championships, including the 2025 World Athletics Championships

4x100m & 4x100m Mixed Relays – Women

  • Niesha Burgher
  • Tia Clayton
  • Tina Clayton
  • Serena Cole
  • Shericka Jackson
  • Natasha Morrison
  • Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
  • Alana Reid
  • Krystal Sloley

4x100m & 4x100m Mixed Relays – Men

  • Ackeem Blake
  • Yohan Blake
  • Julian Forte
  • Rasheed Foster
  • Bryan Levell
  • Javari Thomas
  • Kishane Thompson
  • Rohan Watson

4x400m & 4x400m Mixed Relays – Women

  • Shana Kaye Anderson
  • Kelly-Ann Beckford
  • Roneisha McGregor
  • Shiann Salmon
  • Ronda Whyte
  • Jodean Williams
  • Stacey-Ann Williams

4x400m & 4x400m Mixed Relays – Men

  • Zandrion Barnes
  • Javier Brown
  • Demar Francis
  • Malik James-King
  • Delano Kennedy
  • Rusheen McDonald
  • Tarees Rhoden

You Might Also Like

Caribbean Stars Ready to Shine at Adidas Atlanta City Games

Jamaicans Yohan Blake, Rohan Watson Face Stiff Competition at Oslo Diamond League

Bolt, in his last show, advances #London2017

How to Watch Miramar Invitational Live Streaming

Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts headline True Athletes Classic in Germany

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *