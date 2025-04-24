Blake Is Back! Thompson, Fraser-Pryce, and Jackson Headline Jamaica’s World Relays Team

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Olympic and World Championships medalists Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Yohan Blake, and Kishane Thompson have been named to lead Jamaica’s national team for the 2025 World Relays, scheduled for May 10–11 in Guangzhou, China.

Fraser-Pryce and Jackson Anchor Jamaica’s Charge to World Relays

Fraser-Pryce, a five-time Olympic medallist in the 100m and 200m and one of the most accomplished sprinters in history, is part of Jamaica’s women’s 4x100m pool alongside reigning 200m world champion Shericka Jackson. Rising stars Tina and Tia Clayton, Alana Reid, Serena Cole, and Krystal Sloley are also included in the sprint team.

Two-time Olympic relay medallist Natasha Morrison and Niesha Burgher round out the women’s sprint relay squad.

Yohan Blake Returns as Jamaica Names Powerhouse Team for World Relays

In the men’s 4x100m, 2011 world 100m champion and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Yohan Blake returns to international duty. He is joined by Kishane Thompson, who clocked 9.79 seconds in the Olympic final last year to claim silver. The sprint squad also includes Ackeem Blake, Julian Forte, Rasheed Foster, Bryan Levell, Javari Thomas, and Rohan Watson, all of whom have run sub-10.10 performances over the last two seasons.

Jamaica’s 4x400m and 4x400m mixed relay pools are equally strong, featuring seasoned global competitors. The women’s lineup includes Olympic finalist Stacey-Ann Williams, World Indoor medallist Roneisha McGregor, Shiann Salmon, Jodean Williams, Ronda Whyte, Kelly-Ann Beckford, and Shana Kaye Anderson.

The men’s 4x400m squad features Rusheen McDonald, still holding the Jamaican national record at 43.93, along with Zandrion Barnes, Delano Kennedy, Tarees Rhoden, Malik James-King, Demar Francis, and Javier Brown.

The team will be managed by Heleen Francis, who also serves as safeguarding officer. Mark Elliott has been appointed as Technical Leader. Coaching support comes from Paul Francis, Michael Frater, and Sean-Michael Samuels.

Medical and athlete care will be provided by Team Doctor Dr. Marsha James, Physiotherapist Offniel Lamont, and massage therapists Evan Allen, Troy Evans, Damion Rowe, and Oral Thompson.

The World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou serve as a key qualification event for global relay championships, including the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

4x100m & 4x100m Mixed Relays – Women

Niesha Burgher

Tia Clayton

Tina Clayton

Serena Cole

Shericka Jackson

Natasha Morrison

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Alana Reid

Krystal Sloley

4x100m & 4x100m Mixed Relays – Men

Ackeem Blake

Yohan Blake

Julian Forte

Rasheed Foster

Bryan Levell

Javari Thomas

Kishane Thompson

Rohan Watson

4x400m & 4x400m Mixed Relays – Women

Shana Kaye Anderson

Kelly-Ann Beckford

Roneisha McGregor

Shiann Salmon

Ronda Whyte

Jodean Williams

Stacey-Ann Williams

4x400m & 4x400m Mixed Relays – Men