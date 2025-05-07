Jackson Leads U.S. Charge Against Olympic Medalists at Prefontaine Classic

The world’s best women’s shot putters are set to clash at the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic (5 July), with American powerhouse Chase Jackson headlining a stacked field against the three Olympic medalists from Paris.

Jackson, who currently sits atop the global rankings, has been the dominant force in the event, claiming back-to-back World Athletics Championships titles. Her last appearance at the Prefontaine Classic in 2023 saw her set a new American record of 20.76m (68′ 1 1/2″) and secure her second consecutive Diamond Trophy. Jackson’s 2025 campaign has started strong, with a season opener of 20.31m (66′ 7 3/4″) at the Xiamen Diamond League.

Joining her in the ring for Team USA is Jaida Ross, an Oregon native who recently transitioned to the professional stage. Ross wrapped up her collegiate career at the University of Oregon with an 18.98m (62′ 3 1/4″) throw at the NCAA Indoor Championships, helping the Ducks secure a national title. She currently holds the collegiate record of 20.01m (65′ 7 3/4″) and is ranked second in the U.S.

The Americans will face stiff competition from the podium trio of the Paris Olympics. Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye enters as the reigning Olympic gold medalist, having thrown 20.00m (65′ 7 1/2″) for the title last summer. Ogunleye has since bettered that mark to 20.27m (66′ 6″) at the 2025 German Indoor Championships, solidifying her position as third in the world rankings.

New Zealand’s Maddison-Lee Wesche, who secured silver in Paris with a personal best of 19.86m (65′ 2″), is also expected to contend. Wesche has represented New Zealand at every major international event since Tokyo 2021 and began her 2025 outdoor season with a 19.51m (64′ 1/4″) throw at the Xiamen Diamond League.

China’s Jiayuan Song, the Olympic bronze medalist, rounds out the elite field. Song claimed her first national title in 2024 and has twice broken the 20-meter barrier, with a career-best of 20.38m (66′ 10 1/2″). She currently ranks fifth in the world and is aiming to build on her podium finish in Paris.

The shot put event at the Prefontaine Classic is set to be one of the marquee competitions, with Jackson leading the American challenge against the Olympic medalists. A victory on U.S. soil would further cement her dominance, while the international field is determined to shake up the rankings.

The Prefontaine Classic, part of the Wanda Diamond League, takes place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, bringing together the best of global athletics for its 50th anniversary.

The 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic will be held on Saturday, July 5 at Hayward Field. Tickets start at just $35 and may be purchased at PreClassic.com (PreClassic.com/tickets). Lexus Legacy Experience VIP packages, which can be purchased in addition to an event ticket, are on sale now at PreClassic.com (PreClassic.com/vip).

Athlete fields are being update on an ongoing basis. All athletes currently confirmed to compete at this year’s Pre Classic can be viewed at PreClassic.com (PreClassic.com/schedule).

Pre Classic media accreditation requests can be submitted at portal.diamondleague.com.

