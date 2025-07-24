Bryan Levell Runs 9.82, Reviving Memories of 2012 and Fueling World Record Buzz

The rise of Bryan Levell took a dramatic leap forward on July 23, as the young Jamaican sprinter clocked a blistering 9.82 seconds to win the 100m in Austria — a massive personal best and a major statement ahead of the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships.
At just 21 years old, Levell has officially entered the elite sub-9.85 club, and in doing so, has ignited serious conversations about Jamaica’s potential to reclaim global sprint dominance — particularly in the men’s 4x100m relay.
🇯🇲 The Numbers Behind a Potential Relay Revolution
Levell’s breakthrough joins an already blazing lineup of Jamaican sprinters this season:
|Athlete
|2024 Season Best (SB)
|Kishane Thompson
|9.75 sec
|Bryan Levell
|9.82 sec
|Oblique Seville
|9.83 sec
|Akeem Blake
|9.88 sec
Combined: 39.28 seconds
This collective time is remarkably close to the combined SBs of the historic 2012 Olympic team that set the current world record of 36.84 seconds in London:
|Athlete
|2012 Season Best (SB)
|Usain Bolt
|9.63 sec
|Yohan Blake
|9.69 sec
|Michael Frater
|9.94 sec
|Nesta Carter
|9.95 sec
Combined: 39.21 seconds
The 2012 squad converted that speed into the fastest relay ever run. The 2024 quartet may not have a figure like Bolt, but their raw speed on paper rivals that legendary team — and they’re all in sharp form.
🧠 A Quick History Lesson: How Depth Decides Gold
At the 2012 Jamaican Trials, the men’s 100m was one of the deepest fields in history:
1. Yohan Blake – 9.75
2. Usain Bolt – 9.86
3. Asafa Powell – 9.88
4. Michael Frater – 9.94
5. Kemar Bailey-Cole – 10.00
6. Nesta Carter – 10.01
Powell, after qualifying for the final, pulled up injured in the Olympic final — prompting Carter (6th at Trials) to step into the relay final. The team still set a world record.
That relay could have been even faster — perhaps 36.7x — had all legs stayed healthy. It’s a reminder that depth matters, especially in an Olympic setting where substitutions and injuries can turn into decisive moments.
🔮 What This Means for Paris
The current Jamaican squad has all the ingredients:
• Blake is explosive off the blocks.
• Seville brings big-race composure and curve strength.
• Thompson has the top-end speed needed to dominate the anchor leg.
• Levell, now 9.82-fast, offers flexibility on either curve or straight.
If baton exchanges are clean — and the athletes stay injury-free — this team could seriously challenge the world record, or at least produce the fastest time since London 2012.
Final Word
Bryan Levell’s 9.82 is more than a PB — it’s a shot across the bow. Jamaica is no longer rebuilding — it’s reloaded. And with Paris on the horizon, the rest of the world should be on high alert.
_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉
Like us on Facebook @trackalerts
Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
Follow us on X @trackalerts
Follow us on Threads @trackalerts