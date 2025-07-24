Featured

Bryan Levell Runs 9.82, Reviving Memories of 2012 and Fueling World Record Buzz

By Omar Bryan
The rise of Bryan Levell took a dramatic leap forward on July 23, as the young Jamaican sprinter clocked a blistering 9.82 seconds to win the 100m in Austria — a massive personal best and a major statement ahead of the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Contents
🇯🇲 The Numbers Behind a Potential Relay Revolution🧠 A Quick History Lesson: How Depth Decides Gold🔮 What This Means for Paris

At just 21 years old, Levell has officially entered the elite sub-9.85 club, and in doing so, has ignited serious conversations about Jamaica’s potential to reclaim global sprint dominance — particularly in the men’s 4x100m relay.

🇯🇲 The Numbers Behind a Potential Relay Revolution

Levell’s breakthrough joins an already blazing lineup of Jamaican sprinters this season:

Athlete2024 Season Best (SB)
Kishane Thompson9.75 sec
Bryan Levell9.82 sec
Oblique Seville9.83 sec
Akeem Blake9.88 sec

Combined: 39.28 seconds

This collective time is remarkably close to the combined SBs of the historic 2012 Olympic team that set the current world record of 36.84 seconds in London:

Athlete2012 Season Best (SB)
Usain Bolt9.63 sec
Yohan Blake9.69 sec
Michael Frater9.94 sec
Nesta Carter9.95 sec

Combined: 39.21 seconds

The 2012 squad converted that speed into the fastest relay ever run. The 2024 quartet may not have a figure like Bolt, but their raw speed on paper rivals that legendary team — and they’re all in sharp form.

🧠 A Quick History Lesson: How Depth Decides Gold

At the 2012 Jamaican Trials, the men’s 100m was one of the deepest fields in history:

1.⁠ ⁠Yohan Blake – 9.75
2.⁠ ⁠Usain Bolt – 9.86
3.⁠ ⁠Asafa Powell – 9.88
4.⁠ ⁠Michael Frater – 9.94
5.⁠ ⁠Kemar Bailey-Cole – 10.00
6.⁠ ⁠Nesta Carter – 10.01

Powell, after qualifying for the final, pulled up injured in the Olympic final — prompting Carter (6th at Trials) to step into the relay final. The team still set a world record.

That relay could have been even faster — perhaps 36.7x — had all legs stayed healthy. It’s a reminder that depth matters, especially in an Olympic setting where substitutions and injuries can turn into decisive moments.

🔮 What This Means for Paris

The current Jamaican squad has all the ingredients:

•⁠ ⁠Blake is explosive off the blocks.
•⁠ ⁠Seville brings big-race composure and curve strength.
•⁠ ⁠Thompson has the top-end speed needed to dominate the anchor leg.
•⁠ ⁠Levell, now 9.82-fast, offers flexibility on either curve or straight.

If baton exchanges are clean — and the athletes stay injury-free — this team could seriously challenge the world record, or at least produce the fastest time since London 2012.

Final Word
Bryan Levell’s 9.82 is more than a PB — it’s a shot across the bow. Jamaica is no longer rebuilding — it’s reloaded. And with Paris on the horizon, the rest of the world should be on high alert.

