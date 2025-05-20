Featured

Shaunae Miller-Uibo Targeting June Return with Low-Key Race

By trackalerts.com
World Athletics Relays - Shaunae Miller-Uibo, ready for Budapest 2023: A Phenomenal Comeback to 400m Event Just Months After Giving Birth
Shaunae Miller-Uibo

Double Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo is eyeing a low-pressure return to competition in June, her father and coach Shaun Miller said, as she continues building back fitness after time away from the sport.

“She will probably be ready for a light race in June sometime,” Miller told Sportsmax.TV. “It’ll be a very soft meet — just to see where she is.”

The Bahamian sprinter, who won 400m gold at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021 Olympics, has only recently resumed training after giving birth last year. Her team is taking a cautious approach, avoiding any rush back to elite-level competition.

“She’s doing well,” her father added. “We’re just taking it step by step.”

Miller-Uibo’s potential return next month marks her first race since her Tokyo triumph. While no specific event or location has been confirmed, even a small meet would be a major signal of progress for one of the sport’s top names.

