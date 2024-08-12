Drama in the blocks cost Jasmine Camacho-Quinn a gold medal

PARIS, France – Defending Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico looked peerless in her semifinal after winning in a season-best 12.35 seconds, defeating American champion Masai Russell (12.42) and the Jamaican national champion Ackera Nugent (12.44) inside the Stade de France at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the highly anticipated final, the Puerto Rican, drawn in lane seven, seemed to have made a trigger movement during the set position. The race got off to a lightning start with American Alaysha Johnson to Camacho-Quinn’s left bolting from the blocks along with Nadine Visser of the Netherlands, who led briefly after the first four hurdles. At this point, Masai Russell came storming through the middle to take gold by the slimmest of margins in a tight photo finish in 12.34 seconds.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn congratulates Masai Russell after her victory Finish of the women’s 100m hurdles final

French woman Cyréna Samba-Mayela ran the race of her life from the inside to clinch the silver medal in 12.34 seconds to earn France’s first and only medal on the track. Camacho-Quinn had a forlorn look on her face at the end. “I almost false-started. I thought they were going to shoot the gun, to be honest. I was hesitant. That cost me the race – probably (could have run) 12.1 (seconds),” Camacho-Quinn said ruefully.

“I’m a veteran; I should’ve known better. Something like that can cost you. Little things like that matter, especially in this type of race. It’s OK,” said Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

“I wanted the gold, but it is what it is a bronze medal, which is another medal to add to my collection, so I’m grateful for that. Another Kentucky graduate won, University of Kentucky, all day. Great competition.”

