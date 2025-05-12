Fraser-Pryce, Lafond Set to Highlight Doha Diamond League Opener

Sprint icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Olympic triple jump champion Thea Lafond are poised to lead the Caribbean charge at the Jetour Doha Diamond League on May 16, as the star-studded lineup was confirmed by organizers.

Fraser-Pryce, one of the most decorated sprinters in history, is set to make her Diamond League season debut in the 100m. The Jamaican legend, who announced in January that 2025 would be her final year of competition, is aiming to leave her mark in Doha, a venue that holds special significance in her storied career.

“Doha holds a special place in my heart, and I’m truly excited to return for this year’s Diamond League,” Fraser-Pryce said.

She last competed in Doha in 2021, sprinting to a 10.84s finish (+1.1m/s) in the 100m.

The 38-year-old, who first claimed Olympic gold in the 100m at the Beijing 2008 Games before defending her title in London 2012, remains a dominant force. Her 10.60s clocking in Lausanne in 2021 stands as the third-fastest time ever recorded, underlining her enduring prowess on the track.

Lafond Eyes Triple Jump Glory at Doha Diamond League

Joining Fraser-Pryce on the Doha stage is Dominica’s Thea Lafond, the reigning Olympic champion in the triple jump. Lafond will go head-to-head with world long jump champion Ivana Spanovic in what is expected to be one of the evening’s main attractions. The Dominican star has risen to prominence with her explosive power and consistency, and she will be aiming to extend her international success with another standout performance in Doha.

Stacked Lineup Across the Board at Doha Diamond League

The men’s discus event will launch the evening’s competition, featuring Olympic bronze medallist Matt Denny, European champion Kristjan Ceh, and former Olympic gold medallist Daniel Stahl. A fierce showdown is anticipated as each athlete seeks early momentum in the Diamond League series.

On the track, Olympic silver and bronze medallists Salwa Eid Naser and Natalia Bukowiecka are set to clash in the women’s 400m. Naser, a formidable force in the event, will look to assert her dominance in the first track race of the evening.

High jump will see Qatar’s own Mutaz Essa Barshim take center stage, with the three-time world champion aiming to thrill the home crowd. Barshim’s presence is expected to ignite the atmosphere as he seeks another chapter of success in his illustrious career.

The meet will conclude with the women’s 3000m steeplechase, where Olympic gold and silver medallists Winfred Yavi and Peruth Chemutai headline the field. Yavi, who has been in commanding form, is widely expected to set the pace, while Chemutai aims to shake up the standings in the final laps.

The Jetour Doha Diamond League serves as the first major stop of the 2025 circuit, with global stars and regional standouts ready to light up the track and field. For Fraser-Pryce and Lafond, it is another stage to showcase Caribbean excellence on the world stage.

