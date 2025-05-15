How to Watch the 2025 Doha Diamond League: Live Stream, TV Coverage, and Event Details

The 2025 Doha Diamond League, the third stop in the Wanda Diamond League series, is set to take center stage at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, May 16. Fans across the globe can catch the action live through various streaming platforms and TV broadcasts.

Doha Diamond League Live Streaming and TV Coverage Details

The Doha Diamond League will be broadcast live worldwide, providing fans with front-row access to the event. Streaming will be available on the event organizer’s official YouTube channel in select countries, ensuring global reach and accessibility.

The competition kicks off at 6:09 PM local time (GMT +3), with live broadcast coverage starting at 7:00 PM. Viewers are encouraged to check local listings for specific broadcast times and platforms in their region.

How to follow

Schedule and results | athlete biographies and media information sheets

YouTube: The event organizer’s official YouTube channel will provide live coverage in select regions.

Event Schedule and Key Matchups

The Doha Diamond League promises a lineup packed with world-class talent across multiple disciplines. Headlining the event are:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the women’s 100m

Letsile Tebogo in the men’s 200m

Mutaz Barshim in the men’s high jump

Winfred Yavi in the women’s 3000m steeplechase

The action begins with field events before the main track events take over the spotlight. Fans can expect thrilling matchups as athletes compete for valuable Diamond League points and early-season momentum.

Don’t miss a moment of the 2025 Doha Diamond League – tune in live, follow the schedule, and catch all the action as the world’s best athletes take to the track in Qatar.

2025 Wanda Diamond League calendar

26 Apr: Wanda Diamond League Xiamen, CHN

03 May: Yangtze River Delta Diamond Gala, CHN

16 May: Doha Meeting, QAT

25 May: Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat, MAR

06 Jun: Golden Gala, ITA

12 Jun: Oslo Bislett Games, NOR

15 Jun: BAUHAUS-Galan, SWE

20 Jun: Meeting de Paris, FRA

05 Jul: Prefontain Classic, USA

11 Jul: Meeting International d’Athletisme Herculis EBS, MON

19 Jul: London Athletics Meet, GBR

16 Aug: Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, POL

20 Aug: Athletissima Lausanne, SUI

22 Aug: Memorial van Damme

27-28 Aug: Weltklasse Zurich, SUI

