How to Watch the 2025 Doha Diamond League: Live Stream, TV Coverage, and Event Details

The 2025 Doha Diamond League, the third stop in the Wanda Diamond League series, is set to take center stage at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, May 16. Fans across the globe can catch the action live through various streaming platforms and TV broadcasts.
Doha Diamond League Live Streaming and TV Coverage Details
The Doha Diamond League will be broadcast live worldwide, providing fans with front-row access to the event. Streaming will be available on the event organizer’s official YouTube channel in select countries, ensuring global reach and accessibility.
The competition kicks off at 6:09 PM local time (GMT +3), with live broadcast coverage starting at 7:00 PM. Viewers are encouraged to check local listings for specific broadcast times and platforms in their region.
How to follow
Schedule and results | athlete biographies and media information sheets
Where to Watch the Doha Diamond League Live Stream
- Diamond League YouTube
- Australia – YouTube
- Canada: CBC
- Norway: NRK 2
- Switzerland: SRF
- United States – Flosports
- Jamaica, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago – CPSL (Rush Caribbean)
- United Kingdom: BBC 2 and BBC Sports Website (UK IP required)
YouTube: The event organizer’s official YouTube channel will provide live coverage in select regions.
Event Schedule and Key Matchups
The Doha Diamond League promises a lineup packed with world-class talent across multiple disciplines. Headlining the event are:
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the women’s 100m
Letsile Tebogo in the men’s 200m
Mutaz Barshim in the men’s high jump
Winfred Yavi in the women’s 3000m steeplechase
The action begins with field events before the main track events take over the spotlight. Fans can expect thrilling matchups as athletes compete for valuable Diamond League points and early-season momentum.
Don’t miss a moment of the 2025 Doha Diamond League – tune in live, follow the schedule, and catch all the action as the world’s best athletes take to the track in Qatar.
2025 Wanda Diamond League calendar
26 Apr: Wanda Diamond League Xiamen, CHN
03 May: Yangtze River Delta Diamond Gala, CHN
16 May: Doha Meeting, QAT
25 May: Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat, MAR
06 Jun: Golden Gala, ITA
12 Jun: Oslo Bislett Games, NOR
15 Jun: BAUHAUS-Galan, SWE
20 Jun: Meeting de Paris, FRA
05 Jul: Prefontain Classic, USA
11 Jul: Meeting International d’Athletisme Herculis EBS, MON
19 Jul: London Athletics Meet, GBR
16 Aug: Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, POL
20 Aug: Athletissima Lausanne, SUI
22 Aug: Memorial van Damme
27-28 Aug: Weltklasse Zurich, SUI
_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉
Like us on Facebook @trackalerts
Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
Follow us on X @trackalerts
Follow us on Threads @trackalerts