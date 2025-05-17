Full Results from the 2025 Doha Diamond League

The 2025 Doha Diamond League delivered electrifying performances at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, with top athletes from around the world showcasing their talent across various disciplines.

From powerful sprints to high-flying jumps and long-distance dominance, Doha set the stage for a thrilling Diamond League season.

Men’s Events

Men’s 200m – Diamond Discipline (Wind: +0.7)

1️⃣ Letsile TEBOGO (BOT) – 20.10 (8 points)

2️⃣ Courtney LINDSEY (USA) – 20.11 (7 points)

3️⃣ Joseph FAHNBULLEH (LBR) – 20.26 (6 points)

4️⃣ Aaron BROWN (CAN) – 20.35 (5 points)

5️⃣ Filippo TORTU (ITA) – 20.41 (4 points)

6️⃣ Kyree KING (USA) – 20.61 (3 points)

7️⃣ Shaun MASWANGANYI (RSA) – 20.78 (2 points)

8️⃣ William REAIS (SUI) – 20.93 (1 point)

Men’s 800m – Diamond Discipline

1️⃣ Tshepiso MASALELA (BOT) – 1:43.11 (8 points)

2️⃣ Bryce HOPPEL (USA) – 1:43.26 (7 points)

3️⃣ Wyclife KINYAMAL (KEN) – 1:43.37 (6 points)

4️⃣ Slimane MOULA (ALG) – 1:43.55 (5 points)

5️⃣ Ibrahim Abass M CHOUT (QAT) – 1:44.08 (4 points)

6️⃣ Andreas KRAMER (SWE) – 1:44.84 (3 points)

7️⃣ Abdelati EL GUESSE (MAR) – 1:45.02 (2 points)

8️⃣ Aaron Kemei CHEMININGWA (KEN) – 1:45.21 (1 point)

9️⃣ Hatim AIT OULGHAZI (QAT) – 1:46.22

🔟 Laban Kipkorir CHEPKWONY (KEN) – 1:47.00

❌ Patryk SIERADZKI (POL) – DNF

Men’s 5000m – Diamond Discipline

1️⃣ Reynold CHERUIYOT (KEN) – 13:16.40 (8 points)

2️⃣ Dominic Lokinyomo LOBALU (SUI) – 13:17.70 (7 points)

3️⃣ Birhanu BALEW (BRN) – 13:17.70 (6 points)

4️⃣ Samuel TEFERA (ETH) – 13:18.63 (5 points)

5️⃣ Edwin KURGAT (KEN) – 13:19.32 (4 points)

6️⃣ Cornelius KEMBOI (KEN) – 13:20.43 (3 points)

7️⃣ Mohamed ABDILAAHI (GER) – 13:20.86 (2 points)

8️⃣ Abdullahi JAMA MOHAMED (SOM) – 13:22.38 (1 point)

9️⃣ Gulveer SINGH (IND) – 13:24.32

Men’s 110m Hurdles – Diamond Discipline (Wind: +1.1)

1️⃣ Rasheed BROADBELL (JAM) – 13.14 (8 points)

2️⃣ Jamal BRITT (USA) – 13.25 (7 points)

3️⃣ Enrique LLOPIS (ESP) – 13.27 (6 points)

4️⃣ Asier MARTÍNEZ (ESP) – 13.42 (5 points)

5️⃣ Lorenzo Ndele SIMONELLI (ITA) – 13.44 (4 points)

6️⃣ Oumar Doudai ABAKAR (QAT) – 13.46 (3 points)

7️⃣ Daniel ROBERTS (USA) – 13.49 (2 points)

8️⃣ Yaqoub ALYOUHA (KUW) – 14.26 (1 point)

Men’s 400m Hurdles – Diamond Discipline

1️⃣ Alessandro SIBILIO (ITA) – 49.32 (8 points)

2️⃣ İsmail NEZIR (TUR) – 49.40 (7 points)

3️⃣ Matic Ian GUČEK (SLO) – 49.49 (6 points)

4️⃣ Carl BENGTSTRÖM (SWE) – 49.87 (5 points)

5️⃣ CJ ALLEN (USA) – 49.90 (4 points)

6️⃣ Nick SMIDT (NED) – 49.99 (3 points)

7️⃣ Berke AKÇAM (TUR) – 50.32 (2 points)

8️⃣ Malik JAMES-KING (JAM) – 1:03.09 (1 point)

Men’s Events

Men’s High Jump – Diamond Discipline

1️⃣ Shelby MCEWEN (USA) – 2.26 (8 points)

2️⃣ Hamish KERR (NZL) – 2.23 (7 points)

2️⃣ Ryoichi AKAMATSU (JPN) – 2.23 (7 points)

4️⃣ Romaine BECKFORD (JAM) – 2.20 (5 points)

4️⃣ Vernon TURNER (USA) – 2.20 (5 points)

6️⃣ Marco FASSINOTTI (ITA) – 2.15 (3 points)

6️⃣ Edgar RIVERA (MEX) – 2.15 (3 points)

6️⃣ Matteo SIOLI (ITA) – 2.15 (3 points)

6️⃣ Raymond RICHARDS (JAM) – 2.15 (3 points)

🔟 Donald THOMAS (BAH) – 2.10

Men’s Discus Throw – Diamond Discipline

1️⃣ Matthew DENNY (AUS) – 68.97 (8 points)

2️⃣ Daniel STÅHL (SWE) – 67.06 (7 points)

3️⃣ Kristjan ČEH (SLO) – 66.92 (6 points)

4️⃣ Henrik JANSSEN (GER) – 65.79 (5 points)

5️⃣ Sam MATTIS (USA) – 65.24 (4 points)

6️⃣ Lawrence OKOYE (GBR) – 65.01 (3 points)

7️⃣ Fedrick DACRES (JAM) – 64.81 (2 points)

8️⃣ Clemens PRÜFER (GER) – 62.18 (1 point)

9️⃣ Moaaz Mohamed IBRAHIM (QAT) – 57.87

Men’s Javelin Throw – Diamond Discipline

1️⃣ Julian WEBER (GER) – 91.06 (8 points)

2️⃣ Neeraj CHOPRA (IND) – 90.23 (7 points)

3️⃣ Anderson PETERS (GRN) – 85.64 (6 points)

4️⃣ Keshorn WALCOTT (TTO) – 84.65 (5 points)

5️⃣ Ahmed Sameh MOHAMED HUSSEIN (EGY) – 80.95 (4 points)

6️⃣ Oliver HELANDER (FIN) – 79.61 (3 points)

7️⃣ Jakub VADLEJCH (CZE) – 79.60 (2 points)

8️⃣ Kishore JENA (IND) – 78.60 (1 point)

9️⃣ Julius YEGO (KEN) – 78.52

🔟 Roderick Genki DEAN (JPN) – 76.49

1️⃣1️⃣ Max DEHNING (GER) – 74.00

Women’s Events

Women’s 100m – Diamond Discipline (Wind: +2.0)

1️⃣ Tia CLAYTON (JAM) – 10.92 (8 points)

2️⃣ Tina CLAYTON (JAM) – 11.02 (7 points)

3️⃣ Amy HUNT (GBR) – 11.03 (6 points)

4️⃣ Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE (JAM) – 11.05 (5 points)

5️⃣ Patrizia VAN DER WEKEN (LUX) – 11.05 (4 points)

6️⃣ Maia MCCOY (LBR) – 11.10 (3 points)

7️⃣ Zoe HOBBS (NZL) – 11.27 (2 points)

8️⃣ Mujinga KAMBUNDJI (SUI) – 11.49 (1 point)

Women’s 400m – Diamond Discipline

1️⃣ Salwa Eid NASER (BRN) – 49.83 (8 points)

2️⃣ Natalia BUKOWIECKA (POL) – 50.92 (7 points)

3️⃣ Lieke KLAVER (NED) – 51.12 (6 points)

4️⃣ Sada WILLIAMS (BAR) – 51.32 (5 points)

5️⃣ Shafiqua MALONEY (VIN) – 51.54 (4 points)

6️⃣ Susanne GOGL-WALLI (AUT) – 51.91 (3 points)

7️⃣ Laviai NIELSEN (GBR) – 52.02 (2 points)

8️⃣ Bakhita John MORESIO (SSD) – 55.37 (1 point)

Women’s 1500m – Diamond Discipline

1️⃣ Nelly CHEPCHIRCHIR (KEN) – 4:05.00 (8 points)

2️⃣ Susan Lokayo EJORE (KEN) – 4:06.27 (7 points)

3️⃣ Jemma REEKIE (GBR) – 4:07.33 (6 points)

4️⃣ Saron BERHE (ETH) – 4:07.87 (5 points)

5️⃣ Agathe GUILLEMOT (FRA) – 4:08.77 (4 points)

6️⃣ Elsabet AMARE (ETH) – 4:08.97 (3 points)

7️⃣ Teresiah Muthoni GATERI (KEN) – 4:09.62 (2 points)

8️⃣ Tigist GIRMA (ETH) – 4:09.89 (1 point)

Women’s Events

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase – Diamond Discipline

1️⃣ Faith CHEROTICH (KEN) – 9:05.08 (8 points)

2️⃣ Winfred YAVI (BRN) – 9:05.26 (7 points)

3️⃣ Sembo ALMAYEW (ETH) – 9:09.27 (6 points)

4️⃣ Norah JERUTO (KAZ) – 9:11.78 (5 points)

5️⃣ Marwa BOUZAYANI (TUN) – 9:12.13 (4 points)

6️⃣ Parul CHAUDHARY (IND) – 9:13.39 (3 points)

7️⃣ Peruth CHEMUTAI (UGA) – 9:15.55 (2 points)

8️⃣ Daisy JEPKEMEI (KAZ) – 9:22.28 (1 point)

9️⃣ Lomi MULETA (ETH) – 9:22.30

🔟 Valerie CONSTIEN (USA) – 9:33.19

1️⃣1️⃣ Olivia GÜRTH (GER) – 9:35.21

1️⃣2️⃣ Cara FEAIN-RYAN (AUS) – 9:38.07

1️⃣3️⃣ Stella RUTTO (ROU) – 9:46.90

DNF Ikram OUAAZIZ (MAR)

Women’s Pole Vault – Diamond Discipline

1️⃣ Molly CAUDERY (GBR) – 4.75 (8 points)

2️⃣ Roberta BRUNI (ITA) – 4.63 (7 points)

2️⃣ Katie MOON (USA) – 4.63 (7 points)

4️⃣ Sandi MORRIS (USA) – 4.63 (5 points)

4️⃣ Emily GROVE (USA) – 4.63 (5 points)

6️⃣ Tina ŠUTEJ (SLO) – 4.48 (3 points)

7️⃣ Gabriela LEON (USA) – 4.48 (2 points)

8️⃣ Alysha NEWMAN (CAN) – 4.48 (1 point)

9️⃣ Imogen AYRIS (NZL) – 4.33

Women’s Triple Jump – Diamond Discipline

1️⃣ Shanieka RICKETTS (JAM) – 14.72 (+3.2) (8 points)

2️⃣ Thea LAFOND (DMA) – 14.39 (+1.9) (7 points)

3️⃣ Ilionis GUILLAUME (FRA) – 14.20 (+3.4) (6 points)

4️⃣ Tuğba DANIŞMAZ (TUR) – 14.03 (+3.3) (5 points)

5️⃣ Neja FILIPIČ (SLO) – 14.02 (+3.3) (4 points)

6️⃣ Senni SALMINEN (FIN) – 13.90 (+3.1) (3 points)

7️⃣ Ivana ŠPANOVIĆ (SRB) – 13.76 (+1.7) (2 points)

8️⃣ Diana Ana Maria ION (ROU) – 13.72 (+2.6) (1 point)

9️⃣ Dovilė KILTY (LTU) – 13.60 (+1.9)

_________________________

