Fraser-Pryce, Tebogo Headline Star-Studded Lineup at Doha Diamond League

The Jetour Doha Diamond League Meeting, the third stop of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League, is set to showcase some of the biggest names in track and field on Friday, with a sold-out crowd of nearly 14,000 spectators expected to fill the stands at Qatar Sports Club.

Leading the charge in the sprints is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, making her first Diamond League appearance since Zurich 2022. The Jamaican sprint legend will take on a competitive field in the women’s 100m, which includes European indoor stars Mujinga Kambundji and Rani Rosius, both looking to make their mark early in the season.

“I think tomorrow is going to be special,” said Fraser-Pryce.

“.… This is the best year I’ve had in training for the last three years, so I’m looking forward to seeing the execution and putting the race together”. She last competed in Doha at the 2019 World Championships, where her son joined her on the track after winning the 100m.

On the men’s side, Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo headlines the 200m, marking his first serious test over the distance this year. Tebogo, who has already shown strong form at Chinese meets, will face challenges from Joseph Fahnbulleh and Elijah Lindsey.

Doha Diamond League Women’s Events Preview

100m: Fraser-Pryce returns to the Diamond League stage as the clear favorite, but the form of European rivals Kambundji and van der Weken remains a question mark as both begin their outdoor campaigns.

400m: Former world champion Salwa Eid Naser is set to continue her comeback after strong outings at the GST meets. She will be joined by Natalia Bukowiecka, fresh from her appearance at the World Relays, and Lieke Klaver, who opens her summer season in Doha.

1500m: A deep field is led by Kenyans Eglay Nalyanya and Chepchirchir, who have already posted strong early-season performances. Ethiopia’s Birke Berhe, the reigning World U20 champion, will be joined by Guillemette Guillemot and Jemma Reekie, who is making her 2025 debut.

3000m Steeplechase: One of the most anticipated events of the meet, with the full Olympic podium set to clash: Winfred Yavi, Peruth Chemutai, and Faith Cherotich. Despite it being their first races since September, the field is eyeing a sub-nine-minute performance, with the world lead in sight.

Pole Vault: The competition will see Katie Moon go head-to-head with Molly Caudery as both athletes open their outdoor seasons, setting the stage for a fierce battle.

Triple Jump: Caribbean stars Thea Lafond and Shanieka Ricketts are the top contenders, while long jump specialist Ivana Španović makes her first triple jump appearance in three years, adding intrigue to the event.

Doha Diamond League Men’s Events Preview

200m: Doha marks the first significant 200m outing of the year for Letsile Tebogo. He faces competition from Joseph Fahnbulleh and Elijah Lindsey, both eager to challenge his dominance.

800m: The middle-distance event is led by Bryce Hoppel, though Nijel Amos has shown promising form. Kenya’s Wycliffe Kinyamal starts his season, while Cheminingwa makes his 800m debut. The world lead is under threat.

5000m: A wide-open field features Yihune, the fastest in the lineup, alongside Olympic near-podium finisher Lobalu, road specialist Birhanu Balew, and indoor standout Cooper Teare. A sub-13-minute finish is the target.

110m Hurdles: The field is stacked with Olympic silver, bronze, and fourth-place finishers Daniel Roberts, Rasheed Broadbell, and Enrique Llopis. American Trey Britt and European star Lorenzo Simonelli also join the fray.

400m Hurdles: The event brings seasoned veteran Devon Allen alongside rising star Malik James-King, who shined at the GST meets. European vice-champion Alessandro Sibilio also opens his season, promising a competitive race.

High Jump: Doha will stage an Olympic podium rematch featuring Hamish Kerr, JuVaughn McEwen, and home favorite Mutaz Barshim. While none are at peak form, a surprise winner could emerge, with Ryoichi Akamatsu and McEwen also in contention.

Discus: Matthew Denny arrives in strong form after a successful Australian and Oklahoma season. He’ll face Kristjan Čeh, who last competed at the European Winter Throwing event, and Daniel Ståhl, making his 2025 debut.

Javelin: The men’s javelin boasts a stacked lineup. Neeraj Chopra and Anderson Peters enter with only one meet under their belts, while Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber begin their seasons. The athletes will throw in the direction of the 100m straight, aided by favorable winds.

