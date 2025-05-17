Featured

“I Made the World Leading Mark, But I Can Do Better,” Says Tia Clayton

Alfonz Juck (eme news)
By Alfonz Juck (eme news)
Tia Clayton wins the Doha Diamond League 100m
Tia Clayton wins the Doha Diamond League 100m

Tia Clayton stormed to a world-leading time in the women’s 100m at the Doha Diamond League on Friday, clocking a blazing 10.92 seconds to secure victory ahead of her twin sister, Tina Clayton. The Olympic fifth placer admitted there was still room for improvement despite her impressive showing.

Contents
Fraser-Pryce Returned to Doha Diamond LeagueTia Clayton Next Stop: Racers Meet

“I made the World Leading mark, but honestly I didn’t do the best possible,” Tia Clayton said. “I didn’t do it because I didn’t get the start I always get, but other than that it was a great race for me. It is very special for me and my twin sister to finish 1st and 2nd in this event tonight.”

The Jamaican sisters dominated the race, with Tina Clayton finishing closely behind in 11.02 seconds. Amy Hunt of Great Britain rounded out the podium in 11.03 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce Returned to Doha Diamond League

Also marking her return to the Diamond League for the first time since 2022 was Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who finished fourth in 11.05 seconds. The five-time world champion expressed gratitude for being back on the track as she balances motherhood and elite competition.

More Read

Speedfest 200 this week --- Jamaican High School Boys' and Girls' Championships Concludes with KC and Hydel High Victorious
Jamaica-Trinidad Athletic Exchange Brings KC and Hydel High to TT Secondary Relays
Carifta Games - Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High wins at Champs 2022
SABRINA DOCKERY TAKES CENTER STAGE ON DAY TWO OF CHAMPS 25
Elaine Thompson-Herah blazes to historic double-double at Tokyo 2020 - Puerto Rico Classic Live Stream
Thompson-Herah: That’s it

“It had been a while since I competed consistently, I’m glad that I finished 4th,” Fraser-Pryce said. “I am looking forward to going back and building and coming for the next one. As a mother, I have to balance between being a mom and an athlete, and being present at different moments when you’re required to be.”

Tia Clayton Next Stop: Racers Meet

Tia Clayton’s next appearance is set for the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston on June 7, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver.

_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts
Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
Follow us on X @trackalerts
Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

You Might Also Like

Edwin Allen, St. Jago are Central Champs winners

Sha’Carri Richardson and HSI Join Forces for Future Athletic Endeavors

Kadrian Goldson Strikes Gold, Kai Chang Pockets Silver for Jamaica at FISU World University Games

KC, Excelsior lead at Corporate Area Champs

Carl Lewis to Grace Santiago 2023 Pan American Games as Guest of Honor

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *