“I Made the World Leading Mark, But I Can Do Better,” Says Tia Clayton

Tia Clayton stormed to a world-leading time in the women’s 100m at the Doha Diamond League on Friday, clocking a blazing 10.92 seconds to secure victory ahead of her twin sister, Tina Clayton. The Olympic fifth placer admitted there was still room for improvement despite her impressive showing.

“I made the World Leading mark, but honestly I didn’t do the best possible,” Tia Clayton said. “I didn’t do it because I didn’t get the start I always get, but other than that it was a great race for me. It is very special for me and my twin sister to finish 1st and 2nd in this event tonight.”

The Jamaican sisters dominated the race, with Tina Clayton finishing closely behind in 11.02 seconds. Amy Hunt of Great Britain rounded out the podium in 11.03 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce Returned to Doha Diamond League

Also marking her return to the Diamond League for the first time since 2022 was Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who finished fourth in 11.05 seconds. The five-time world champion expressed gratitude for being back on the track as she balances motherhood and elite competition.

“It had been a while since I competed consistently, I’m glad that I finished 4th,” Fraser-Pryce said. “I am looking forward to going back and building and coming for the next one. As a mother, I have to balance between being a mom and an athlete, and being present at different moments when you’re required to be.”

Tia Clayton Next Stop: Racers Meet

Tia Clayton’s next appearance is set for the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston on June 7, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver.

