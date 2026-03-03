Tebogo, Bednarek, and Gout Gout Set for Men’s 200m Showdown at 2026 Prefontaine Classic

The men’s 200m at the 2026 Prefontaine Classic Wanda Diamond League is shaping up to be one of the most watched races of the season. Three of the sport’s biggest names are set to compete at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Eighteen-year-old Australian sprinter Gout Gout will make his Hayward Field debut at the meet. The young star has been turning heads since his breakout performances in 2024, and last season he ran a career-best 20.02 at the Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic — his first-ever race in Europe.

Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana will lead the field. Tebogo claimed gold in the 200m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, cementing his place among the best sprinters in the world.

Also confirmed for the race is American sprinter Kenny Bednarek, a two-time Olympic medalist in the 200m. Bednarek has a strong history at Hayward Field, having run 19.59 at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials — the fourth-fastest time ever recorded at the venue.

The 2026 Prefontaine Classic is scheduled to take place in Eugene, home of one of track and field’s most celebrated venues. Fans can expect a highly competitive field when the three sprinters line up together for the first time this season.

The 2026 Prefontaine Classic, the 51st edition of the meet, will be held on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

