The 2025 track and field season delivered outstanding competitions across the globe, with the World Athletics Competition Performance Rankings revealing which meets featured the highest quality fields and performances.

Tokyo World Championships dominated the championship category with 197,279 points, earning the second-best score ever recorded for a World Championships. Only the Paris Olympics achieved a higher mark in the championships division.

The USATF Championships finished as the second-ranked competition in 2025, followed by the European Team Championships Division I and NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships. All three events recorded their second-best scores in history, showing the depth of talent competing throughout the season.

Invitational track and field meets

Among invitational track and field meets, the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League topped the category. Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League and Skolimowska Memorial Silesia Diamond League rounded out the top three open invitation competitions of the year.

The World Indoor Championships led all indoor track competitions in 2025. The Liévin World Indoor Tour meet placed second, while the European Indoor Championships finished third among indoor events.

Tokyo also claimed the top spot in combined events competitions. The traditional Götzis Hypomeeting came in second place, with the European Indoor Championships taking third in this category.

Special competitions saw the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational set a new standard with an all-time best score of 11,295 points. The Clermont-Ferrand All Star Perche and Mondo Classic finished second and third in this division.

La Coruña Grand Prix led the race walking category ahead of the European Team Championships and Chinese Grand Prix.

Not track and field

London Marathon topped all marathon competitions in 2025 and also ranked as the best women’s marathon. Chicago Marathon earned recognition as the top men’s marathon while finishing second overall. Tokyo Marathon placed third among marathon events, though the Valencia Marathon from early December had not yet been included in the rankings.

Valencia dominated the road running categories. The Valencia Half Marathon led all road races, ahead of the Copenhagen Half Marathon and adizero:Road to Records. Valencia Half Marathon also scored as the year’s best men’s road race, while the Valencia 10K claimed top honors in the women’s division.

The rankings provide track and field fans with a clear picture of which competitions delivered the strongest athlete fields and most impressive performances during the 2025 season.

