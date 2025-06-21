Jordan Scott, Paulino Lead Regional Charge at Paris Diamond League

Jamaica’s Jordan Scott and the Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino led a strong Caribbean showing at the Meeting de Paris – Paris Diamond League, part of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League, held Friday (June 20) at Stade Charléty in Paris, France.

Click here for the Paris Diamond League results

Scott, the current world leader in the men’s triple jump, took top honors with a best effort of 17.27 meters (+0.5), edging Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango, who jumped 17.21m. Cuba’s Lázaro Martínez, the 2022 world indoor champion, placed eighth with a leap of 16.40m (+0.8).

Paulino extended her unbeaten season in the women’s 400m, clocking 48.81 seconds to defeat Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser, who finished in 48.85.

Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent earned third in the women’s 100m hurdles with a season-best 12.30 seconds, finishing behind Grace Stark (12.21) and Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan (12.24). The Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton, the 2024 World Indoor 60m hurdles champion, was sixth in 12.53.

In the women’s discus, Cuba’s Yaime Pérez placed third with a best of 65.03m. Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott, the 2012 Olympic champion, finished fourth in the men’s javelin throw at 81.66m, with Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion, taking fifth at 80.29m.

