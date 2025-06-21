Featured

Jordan Scott, Paulino Lead Regional Charge at Paris Diamond League

Anthony Foster
By Anthony Foster
Jordan Scott wins Paris Diamond League
Jordan Scott (JAM) wins the Men’s Triple Jump with a mark of 17.27m at the Meeting de Paris in Paris, part of the Wanda Diamond League, on Friday 20 June 2025.

Jamaica’s Jordan Scott and the Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino led a strong Caribbean showing at the Meeting de Paris – Paris Diamond League, part of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League, held Friday (June 20) at Stade Charléty in Paris, France.

Click here for the Paris Diamond League results

Scott, the current world leader in the men’s triple jump, took top honors with a best effort of 17.27 meters (+0.5), edging Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango, who jumped 17.21m. Cuba’s Lázaro Martínez, the 2022 world indoor champion, placed eighth with a leap of 16.40m (+0.8).

Paulino extended her unbeaten season in the women’s 400m, clocking 48.81 seconds to defeat Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser, who finished in 48.85.

More Read

Diamond League - Jamaican Ackeem Blake wins the men's 100m in a championship record 9.98 at the NACAC Open Championships in Freeport, Grand Bahamas
World and Olympic champions on parade for Diamond League
the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, also serving as the Eugene Diamond League Final -- Shericka Jackson Dominates Women's 200m with Impressive Speed at the Rabat Diamond League
Jackson and Thompson-Herah Advance to Women’s 100m Final at Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023
Delhi Athletics Championship
Several Athletes ‘Bolt’, Leaving Just 1 in 100m Final, After Doping Officials Show Up at Delhi Athletics Championship

Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent earned third in the women’s 100m hurdles with a season-best 12.30 seconds, finishing behind Grace Stark (12.21) and Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan (12.24). The Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton, the 2024 World Indoor 60m hurdles champion, was sixth in 12.53.

In the women’s discus, Cuba’s Yaime Pérez placed third with a best of 65.03m. Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott, the 2012 Olympic champion, finished fourth in the men’s javelin throw at 81.66m, with Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion, taking fifth at 80.29m.

_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts
Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
Follow us on X @trackalerts
Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

You Might Also Like

Thompson-Herah eyes modelling career

Adaejah Hodge’s Next Move: Will She Choose the University of Georgia?

Jamaica Dominates with Clean Sweep in 4x400m Relays at CARIFTA Games 2024

Olympic Champion Katie Moon Set to Compete at Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais

Kemarrio Bygrave and Rickeisha Simms Lead Jamaican Sweep in 1500m Events At Carifta Games 2024

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *