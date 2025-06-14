Kirani James Returns for 50th Prefontaine Classic Men’s 400m Showdown

EUGENE, Oregon — Kirani James, the 2012 Olympic champion and one of the most accomplished quarter-milers in history, will return to Hayward Field for the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic on July 5. The Grenadian star is set to face a stacked men’s 400m lineup that includes the reigning Olympic gold and bronze medalists from Paris.

James, who won Olympic medals in London, Rio, and Tokyo, remains a force in global competition. He has claimed three World Athletics Championships medals and owns 20 Diamond League victories over 400 meters. The 2023 Diamond League champion over one lap, James won that year’s final on this same track. He enters the meet ranked fourth in the world.

Joining James in the field is Quincy Hall of the United States, who claimed gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a personal best 43.40. Hall also helped the U.S. to a world title in the 4x400m relay and earned individual bronze at last year’s World Championships. He has a strong history at Hayward Field, with three of his ten fastest times recorded at the venue.

Muzala Samukonga of Zambia also returns to Eugene after securing bronze in Paris. He set a national record of 43.74 at the Games, marking a breakthrough performance for the 21-year-old. Samukonga is a former African champion and a key part of Zambia’s national 4x400m relay squad, which clocked a national best of 2:59.12 in 2024. He is currently ranked third globally.

The men’s 400m is among the featured events at the 50th Prefontaine Classic, a key stop on the Wanda Diamond League circuit. The historic meet will again be held at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

