Calabar Claims 9th Boys’ 4x100m Title at Penn Relays, Ties All-Time Record

PHILADELPHIA — Calabar of Kingston, Jamaica, captured its ninth High School Boys’ 4x100m Championship of America title at the Penn Relays on Friday, tying the all-time record for most wins in the event.

The team of Jamal Stephenson, Shaquane Gordon, Dijon Swaine, and Khamani Gordon stopped the clock at 39.79 seconds, recording the eighth-fastest time ever in the meet’s history. Their win ties Calabar with Mercersburg Academy (Pa.), Boys High (N.Y.), and Camperdown (JAM) for most victories in the prestigious event.

Words can’t explain, the guys put in the work,” said head coach Cory Bennett.

Archbishop John Carroll (D.C.) finished second in 40.04 seconds, the fastest time by a U.S. high school team at this year’s Penn Relays, narrowly missing a sub-40 barrier. Kingston College (JAM) rounded out the podium, taking third in 40.16.

Excelsior (JAM) finished fourth in 40.36, followed by Edwin Allen (JAM) in fifth at 41.01. Jamaica College (JAM) crossed in sixth in 41.04, just ahead of St. Elizabeth Technical (JAM) at 41.06 and William Knibb (JAM) in 41.10. Blue Mountain (Pa.) completed the field with a time of 41.78.

Penn Relays 2025 Championship of America 4×100🥇 Final Standings:

Calabar (JAM) – 39.79

Archbishop John Carroll (DC) – 40.04

Kingston College (JAM) – 40.16

Excelsior (JAM) – 40.36

Edwin Allen (JAM) – 41.01

Jamaica College (JAM) – 41.04

St. Elizabeth Tech (JAM) – 41.06

William Knibb (JAM) – 41.10

