Featured

Calabar Claims 9th Boys’ 4x100m Title at Penn Relays, Ties All-Time Record

Anthony Foster
By Anthony Foster
Shaquane Gordon, Khamani Gordon, Jamal Stephenson, and Dijon Swaine, celebrate Calabar’s record-tying 9th Penn Relays Championship of America 4x100m title after clocking 39.79 seconds—the 8th fastest in meet history at Penn Relays.
Shaquane Gordon, Khamani Gordon, Jamal Stephenson, and Dijon Swaine, celebrate Calabar’s record-tying 9th Penn Relays Championship of America 4x100m title after clocking 39.79 seconds—the 8th fastest in meet history at Penn Relays.

PHILADELPHIA — Calabar of Kingston, Jamaica, captured its ninth High School Boys’ 4x100m Championship of America title at the Penn Relays on Friday, tying the all-time record for most wins in the event.

The team of Jamal Stephenson, Shaquane Gordon, Dijon Swaine, and Khamani Gordon stopped the clock at 39.79 seconds, recording the eighth-fastest time ever in the meet’s history. Their win ties Calabar with Mercersburg Academy (Pa.), Boys High (N.Y.), and Camperdown (JAM) for most victories in the prestigious event.

Words can’t explain, the guys put in the work,” said head coach Cory Bennett.

Archbishop John Carroll (D.C.) finished second in 40.04 seconds, the fastest time by a U.S. high school team at this year’s Penn Relays, narrowly missing a sub-40 barrier. Kingston College (JAM) rounded out the podium, taking third in 40.16.

Excelsior (JAM) finished fourth in 40.36, followed by Edwin Allen (JAM) in fifth at 41.01. Jamaica College (JAM) crossed in sixth in 41.04, just ahead of St. Elizabeth Technical (JAM) at 41.06 and William Knibb (JAM) in 41.10. Blue Mountain (Pa.) completed the field with a time of 41.78.

More Read

Natoya Goule wins in Brussels Diamond League - also New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Rome Diamond League - Goule for Oslo Diamond League
Natoya Goule happy with 1st Diamond League win
Marileidy Paulino
Paulino Sprints to Gold in Women’s 200m at Santiago Pan American Games
Amber Hughes
Amber Hughes Shines with Record-Breaking Hurdles Victory at Meeting Miramas Metropole

Penn Relays 2025 Championship of America 4×100🥇 Final Standings:

Calabar (JAM) – 39.79
Archbishop John Carroll (DC) – 40.04
Kingston College (JAM) – 40.16
Excelsior (JAM) – 40.36
Edwin Allen (JAM) – 41.01
Jamaica College (JAM) – 41.04
St. Elizabeth Tech (JAM) – 41.06
William Knibb (JAM) – 41.10

_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts
Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
Follow us on X @trackalerts
Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

You Might Also Like

American and Jamaican track stars to battle it out in high-profile meet

Coleman, Norman headline Seiko Golden Grand Prix

Texas women repeat in 4×400 at Penn Relays

Hydel coach explains 4×4 victory #PennRelays2017

KC, Edwin Allen look safe: Records tumble Champs 2022

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *