ArticlesFeatured

Levell fires warning shots. ‘I don’t put limits on myself’

Noel Francis
By Noel Francis

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – When the men’s 200m heats got underway on the fifth day of the World Athletics Championships, all eyes were on the usual suspects such as Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo and Kenneth Bednarek. However, the most impressive sprinting exhibition came from Jamaica’s twenty-one-year-old Bryan Levell. Competing in the penultimate heat, the Jamaican set tongues wagging after jogging to victory in 19.84 seconds in a minus point one headwind.

Levell told reporters that he was surprised by the fast time as he stopped running in the homestraight. “It was a controlled run,” said Levell. “I just wanted to execute a good bend and not have much to do in the straight,” he reasoned.

More Read

Carifta Games - Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High wins at Champs 2022
Sabrina Dockery Surprises in Girls’ 100m Dash U20; Devonte Howell Shines in Boys’ U20 at Carifta Games
Brazil team arrived in Bahamas
Maurice Smith gets Keys to a Florida City

Levell was coy when asked about his medal prospects. “Honestly, I don’t think about myself as a medal favourite, I just run and enjoy myself. I don’t put limits on myself.”

You Might Also Like

Powell wins 100m in France

Tokyo 2020 opens; women’s sprints to sizzle

SAFP, VCB face-off in Shanghai Diamond League

Lapierre & Jenneke to lead Australian charge at Portland 2016

VIDEO: Kristi Castlin talks making Olympic history

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *