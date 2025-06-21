World Leads, Records Fall at Paris Diamond League as Track Stars Shine

PARIS, France (June 20) — A series of world-class performances highlighted the 2024 Meeting de Paris, as athletes delivered two world leads, four meeting records, and several area and national records at Stade Charléty before a capacity crowd of 19,000. See Paris Diamond League results here

French middle-distance standout Azeddine Habz stole the spotlight with a national record and world lead of 3:27.49 in the non-Diamond League men’s 1500m. The time also set a new meet record and moved Habz to No. 6 on the all-time global list. Behind him, 19-year-old Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech of Kenya ran a world U20 record 3:27.72, while Britain’s George Mills cracked the 3:30 barrier for the first time in 3:28.36.

In the women’s sprints, Marileidy Paulino continued her dominance in the 400m, lowering her own meeting record to 48.81. Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser pushed her to the line in 48.85, while Chile’s Martina Weil dipped under 50 seconds for the first time with a national record of 49.83. Lynna Irby-Jackson (49.87) and Great Britain’s Amber Anning (49.96) followed closely.

The women’s 100m hurdles produced one of the fastest races in history. Grace Stark set a meeting record and personal best of 12.21 seconds, tying her for fifth on the world all-time list. Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, the world record-holder, clocked 12.24 for second. Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent finished third in 12.30.

Jordan Scott of Jamaica took victory in the men’s triple jump with a final-round leap of 17.27m, edging world champion Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso, who jumped 17.21m.

In the women’s 3000m steeplechase, Faith Cherotich made it three-for-three on the Diamond League circuit. She clocked a world-leading 8:53.37 for the win, just ahead of Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda (8:54.41). Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew was third in 9:01.22.

The men’s 400m hurdles featured another sub-47 second run from Olympic champion Rai Benjamin. His time of 46.93 set a new meet record, with Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba clocking 47.09 for second, his fastest mark since 2018.

In the 5000m, Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha survived a late fade to win in 12:47.84. Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew set an Asian record of 12:48.67 in second, while American Graham Blanks ran 12:49.51 for third. France’s Jimmy Gressier delighted the home crowd with a national record of 12:51.59 in fourth.

On the infield, Nicola Olyslagers of Australia continued her string of wins over Yaroslava Mahuchikh in the high jump, clearing 2.00m to 1.97m. In the women’s discus, Valarie Allman of the U.S. took the win in the final round with 67.56m, surpassing Jorinde van Klinken’s season’s best 66.42m.

In the men’s javelin, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India returned to form, throwing 88.16m to defeat Germany’s Julian Weber (87.88m). Luiz Mauricio da Silva of Brazil was third with a South American record of 86.62m.

Spain’s Mohamed Attaoui claimed the men’s 800m in 1:42.73, a personal best and his first Diamond League win, holding off world indoor champion Josh Hoey (1:43.00) and American Bryce Hoppel (1:43.11).

In the women’s 200m, Anavia Battle stayed undefeated with a winning time of 22.27 (0.9), beating Great Britain’s Amy Hunt, who ran 22.45—just off her personal best from 2019.

World record-holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia marked his return to the 3000m steeplechase with a commanding victory in 8:07.01, finishing well ahead of Morocco’s Salaheddine Ben Yazide (8:11.68).

The men’s 110m hurdles capped off the sprint hurdles action with Trey Cunningham matching his personal best at 13.00 for the win. Dylan Beard improved to 13.02 for second, while Switzerland’s Jason Joseph equaled his national record of 13.07 in third. World champion Grant Holloway was fifth in a season-best 13.11.

