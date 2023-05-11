How to watch 2023 SEC Outdoor Championship?

BATON ROUGE, LA (May 9) – Louisiana State University (LSU) will host the 2023 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Bernie Moore Track Stadium from May 11-13, featuring some of the country’s top collegiate athletes. The SEC Network+ will stream all the action live for viewers who can’t make it to the three-day championship in person.

Where To Watch The 2023 SEC Outdoor Championship?

The two-time defending SEC Outdoor Championship champion Arkansas Razorbacks men’s team and the defending champion Florida Gators women’s team will aim to defend their titles this year. Arkansas holds the No. 1 rank for both the men’s and women’s teams in the conference, according to the latest USTFCCCA release.

2023 SEC Outdoor Championships Schedule | LIVE RESULTS

However, teams such as LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee will attempt to challenge the Razorbacks for the overall team title on the men’s side.

On the women’s side, Florida, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Kentucky will be vying for the title against Arkansas. – Read more: How to Watch the 2023 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships?

Competition at the 2023 SEC Outdoor Championships kicks off on Thursday with the men’s Decathlon at 11:00 a.m. CT or 12:00 p.m. ET, followed by the women’s Heptathlon at 12:00 p.m. CT or 1:00 p.m. ET. The Men’s Hammer Throw starts at 12:00 p.m. CT, while the running events begin at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s 800m heats, followed by the men’s and women’s heats, and the 200m preliminary races.

The combined events will open the schedule on Friday, with the field events beginning at 4:00 p.m., and the track events starting at 5:00 p.m.

The third and final day of competition on Saturday will start with the Men’s Discus Throw final at 2:00 p.m., followed by the Men’s Pole Vault and Women’s High Jump finals.

The running events will begin at 5:05 p.m., starting with the Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay finals, and will conclude with the Men’s and Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay races at 8:30 p.m.