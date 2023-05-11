caribshopper
How to watch 2023 SEC Outdoor Championship?

May 11, 2023
When is the 2023 SEC Outdoor Championship, and how to watch?

BATON ROUGE, LA (May 9) – Louisiana State University (LSU) will host the 2023 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Bernie Moore Track Stadium from May 11-13, featuring some of the country’s top collegiate athletes. The SEC Network+ will stream all the action live for viewers who can’t make it to the three-day championship in person.

Where To Watch The 2023 SEC Outdoor Championship?

The two-time defending SEC Outdoor Championship champion Arkansas Razorbacks men’s team and the defending champion Florida Gators women’s team will aim to defend their titles this year. Arkansas holds the No. 1 rank for both the men’s and women’s teams in the conference, according to the latest USTFCCCA release.

2023 SEC Outdoor Championships Schedule | LIVE RESULTS


DATE		TIME (CT)NETWORK 
Thursday, May 1112-4:30 PM CTSEC Network+
SECN+ (12 P.M.)
5:30-9:00 PM CTSECN+ (5:30 P.M.)
Friday, May 1211:30 AM-4:30 PM CTSEC Network+
SECN+ (11:30 A.M.)
5:00-8:30 PM CTSECN+ (5 P.M.)
Saturday, May 132:00-3:30 PM CTSEC Network+
SECN+ (2 P.M.)
5:00-9:00 PM CTSECN (5 P.M.)

However, teams such as LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee will attempt to challenge the Razorbacks for the overall team title on the men’s side.

On the women’s side, Florida, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Kentucky will be vying for the title against Arkansas. – Read more: How to Watch the 2023 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships?

Competition at the 2023 SEC Outdoor Championships kicks off on Thursday with the men’s Decathlon at 11:00 a.m. CT or 12:00 p.m. ET, followed by the women’s Heptathlon at 12:00 p.m. CT or 1:00 p.m. ET. The Men’s Hammer Throw starts at 12:00 p.m. CT, while the running events begin at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s 800m heats, followed by the men’s and women’s heats, and the 200m preliminary races.

The combined events will open the schedule on Friday, with the field events beginning at 4:00 p.m., and the track events starting at 5:00 p.m.

The third and final day of competition on Saturday will start with the Men’s Discus Throw final at 2:00 p.m., followed by the Men’s Pole Vault and Women’s High Jump finals.

The running events will begin at 5:05 p.m., starting with the Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay finals, and will conclude with the Men’s and Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay races at 8:30 p.m.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

