Brianna Lyston to Begin Pro Career After Leaving LSU Program

Brianna Lyston, the 2022 World U20 200m champion, is set to begin her professional track and field career following her departure from Louisiana State University (LSU).

The Jamaican sprinter has chosen to forgo the remainder of her NCAA eligibility after facing injury setbacks throughout the 2024 collegiate season. LSU Head Coach Dennis Shaver confirmed that Lyston informed the program of her decision through a letter received on 4 May 2025.

“She hasn’t run at all this outdoor season because she was slightly injured at the NCAA Indoors,” Shaver told Sportsmax.TV. “And it’s my understanding that she has decided to forgo her collegiate eligibility and that she’s going to turn professional.”

Lyston joined LSU in 2022 after a standout high school career at Hydel High School in Jamaica. That same year, she captured the 200m gold at the World U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, and recorded a lifetime best of 22.53 seconds.

Her collegiate tenure included a Southeastern Conference (SEC) indoor title in the 60m, but injuries hampered her ability to compete consistently. She has not raced outdoors this season.

Coach Shaver noted that while Lyston has not indicated her post-collegiate plans, he believes she will benefit from a new training setup.

“She hasn’t discussed any of that with me,” SportsMax.TV quoted Shaver as saying. “But what I would say is that I think it’s in her best interest to move on and seek out another environment, another coach.”

Lyston becomes the latest Caribbean athlete to transition from the NCAA to the professional ranks. Details on her next competition or sponsorship affiliations have not yet been made public.

