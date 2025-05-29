Trayvon Bromell Is Back, Lines Up for Rome Diamond League 100m

Trayvon Bromell has been confirmed for the men’s 100m at the Rome Diamond League, scheduled for Friday, June 6, adding further depth to an already competitive sprint field.

The American sprinter, who owns a personal best of 9.76 seconds from 2021, recently clocked 9.91—his fastest time in three years—signaling strong form as the Olympic season builds momentum.

Bromell will line up alongside Fred Kerley, the 2022 world champion and Olympic silver medalist, who has been a regular on the Diamond League circuit this year. Also confirmed is Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya, Africa’s fastest man with a personal best of 9.77.

Italy will be represented by Filippo Tortu, who helped anchor the national team to 4x100m gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Ronald Longa of Colombia, one of the fastest young sprinters in the field, will also feature.

The men’s 100m in Rome is expected to be one of the headline events of the meet. It offers a chance for athletes to gain valuable Diamond League points and sharpen their performance ahead of national trials and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Golden Gala in Rome is the fifth stop on the Wanda Diamond League calendar and is traditionally known for producing fast times and competitive fields.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts