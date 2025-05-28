Omar McLeod Returns to Lead 110m Hurdles Field at Irena Szewińska Memorial

Omar McLeod will headline the men’s 110m hurdles at the Irena Szewińska Memorial in Bydgoszcz, Poland, on May 30, as the Jamaican Rio 2016 Olympic champion continues his push toward a full return to top form.

McLeod, who won Olympic gold in 2016 and world gold in 2017, brings global experience to the event. After managing injuries and inconsistent seasons in recent years, the Jamaican has shown signs of progress in 2025 and will be looking for a strong outing in Poland as he prepares for Jamaica’s Olympic Trials in June.

The race is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, with Bydgoszcz hosting some of Europe’s top performers. McLeod’s participation adds significant interest to the event, which will serve as a key checkpoint for athletes targeting the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Lining up alongside McLeod is Milan Trajkovic of Cyprus, a European indoor champion and Olympic finalist. Trajkovic has opened his season with steady performances and is expected to be a contender in Friday’s race.

Poland’s Krzysztof Kiljan rounds out the top trio. The national champion will have home support as he seeks to build on his promising start to the season. Kiljan has been climbing the European rankings and will look to make a statement against experienced competition.

