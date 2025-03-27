SABRINA DOCKERY TAKES CENTER STAGE ON DAY TWO OF CHAMPS 25

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sabrina Dockery led the performances on Wednesday (27 Mar), winning the Class 1 girls 100 metres in 11.08 seconds on day two of Champs 25, Jamaica’s national high school track and field championships, held at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Dockery, representing Lacovia High School, had earlier run 11.12 seconds in the heats before lowering that mark in the final. She earned nine points for her school. Doniellia Lewis of Holmwood Technical was second in 11.43, while Renecia Edwards of Edwin Allen finished third in 11.54.

The championships are being held on a newly refurbished track, which was in its second day of official use.

Gary Card of Wolmer’s Boys School wins the Class 1 boys 100m in 10.28 seconds at Champs 25

In the Class 1 boys 100 metres, Gary Card of Wolmer’s Boys School won in 10.28 seconds (+0.5 m/s). Card had earlier run 10.06 in the semifinals and showed signs of discomfort but still managed to secure victory. Tyreece Foreman of St. George’s College finished second in 10.29, and Malike Nugent of Excelsior was third in 10.35.

Douglas and Graham top Champs 25 Class 2 100m finals with standout performances

In the Class 2 girls 100 metres, Shanoya Douglas of Muschett High ran 11.32 seconds (-0.3 m/s). Natrece East of Wolmer’s Girls was second in 11.59, and Adora Campbell of St. Jago finished third in 11.66.

Michael Graham of Excelsior High took the Class 2 boys 100 metres in 10.46 seconds (-0.2 m/s), followed by Jaydon Collins of Holmwood in 10.54 and Byron Walker of Calabar in 10.65.

In the Class 3 boys 100 metres, Kai Kelly of Jamaica College won in a meet record 10.60 seconds (+0.0 m/s). Jevaney Findlay of St. Jago was second in 10.67, and Rajaun Romelly of St. Jago was third in 10.87.

Shannia Campbell of St. Jago won the Class 3 girls 100 metres in 11.62 seconds (+0.0 m/s). Shayon Smith of St. Mary High was second in 11.82, and Rihanna Scott of Ferncourt finished third in 11.82.

In Class 4 girls 100 metres, Adalia Simpson of Holmwood Technical won in 12.13 seconds (+0.2 m/s). Danae Bartley of Vere Technical was second in 12.35, and Dehjanae Stephens of St. Mary Technical placed third in 12.39.

