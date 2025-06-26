Kishane Thompson, Trayvon Bromell, Zharnel Hughes headline men’s 100m at 2025 Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE, Oregon – The men’s 100 metres is expected to be among the marquee events at this weekend’s 50th Prefontaine Classic, as a trio of global sprint medalists line up at Hayward Field aiming to test their form midway through the 2025 season.

Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson returns to the Eugene track following his silver medal performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Thompson clocked 9.79 seconds in that historic final, which ended in one of the closest photo finishes in Olympic sprint history. His personal best of 9.77, set at the 2024 Jamaican Olympic Trials, makes him the fastest man in the field.

Trayvon Bromell of the United States will feature as another key contender. The two-time World Championships bronze medalist enters with a season’s best of 9.84, currently the fastest wind-legal time recorded in 2025. Bromell, who has enjoyed consistent success at Hayward Field, also holds a personal best of 9.76 seconds. His résumé includes victories at this venue during the 2014 NCAA Championships and the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes rounds out the top trio. Hughes holds British national records in both the 100m (9.83) and 200m (19.73), both set during the 2023 season. He is also a multiple global relay medalist, including silver in the 4x100m at the 2022 World Championships held at this same venue.

Thompson, Bromell, and Hughes are among several athletes using this meet as part of their buildup to the Tokyo 2025 World Championships. The men’s 100m race at Hayward Field is expected to deliver fast times and offer a preview of potential medal contenders later this year.

The Prefontaine Classic, part of the Wanda Diamond League circuit, serves as the latest high-profile stop ahead of the global championship season.

The 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic will be held on Saturday, July 5 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

All athletes currently confirmed to compete at this year's Pre Classic can be viewed at PreClassic.com

