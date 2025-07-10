Tia Clayton, Christopher Taylor Seek Tokyo 2025 Spots, Join Ricketts as Headliners for NACAC Senior Championships

Tia Clayton, who pulled up in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica Trials, Olympic triple jump silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts, and Christopher Taylor, set to return to national duty for the first time in over two years, headline a 55-member Jamaican squad named for the 2025 NACAC Senior Championships in Freeport, Bahamas, scheduled for August 15–17.

Clayton, one of Jamaica’s emerging sprint talents, has been named for the women’s 100m and also forms part of the 4x100m relay pool. Despite not finishing her race at the National Championships, her selection provides another opportunity to meet the qualifying standard for the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Ricketts, who secured silver at the Tokyo Olympics and has remained a consistent performer on the international circuit, will contest the women’s triple jump—an event she has dominated at the regional level.

Taylor, returning from a two-year absence, is listed for the men’s 200m. Though best known for his achievements in the 400m, he has opted to focus on the shorter sprint as he works toward regaining fitness and achieving the Olympic qualifying mark of 20.16.

Full Jamaica Team – NACAC Senior Championships 2025

100m

Tia Clayton

Jodean Williams

Ryiem Forde

Rohan Watson

200m

Ashanti Moore

Gabrielle Matthews

Christopher Taylor

Adrian Kerr

400m

Dejanae Oakley

Stacey-Ann Williams

Rusheen McDonald

Delano Kennedy

800m

Kelly-Ann Beckford

Navasky Anderson

Tyrese Taylor

100mH / 110mH

Amoi Brown

Kerrica Hill

Demario Prince

Tyler Mason

400m Hurdles

Janieve Russell

Shanice Walker

Assine Wilson

Malik James-King

Long Jump

Nia Robinson

Carey McLeod

Shawn-D Thompson

High Jump

Raymond Richards

Romaine Beckford

Triple Jump

Shanieka Ricketts

Jordan Scott

Discus Throw

Samantha Hall

Fedrick Dacres

Chad Wright

Shot Put

Lloydricia Cameron

Hammer Throw

Nayoka Clunis

Javelin Throw

Elvis Graham

4x100m Relay Pool (Women)

Tia Clayton

Jodean Williams

Ashanti Moore

Jonelle Smith

Gabrielle Matthews

4x400m Relay Pool (Women)

Nickeisha Pryce

Dejanae Oakley

Stacey-Ann Williams

Leah Anderson

Shaquena Foote

Roneisha McGregor

Team Officials

Team Leader : Ms. Julette Parkes

: Ms. Julette Parkes Assistant Manager : Mr. Claude Doyley

: Mr. Claude Doyley Technical Leader : Mr. Maurice Wilson

: Mr. Maurice Wilson Coaches : Mr. Paul Francis, Mr. Gregory Little, Mr. Marlon Gayle

: Mr. Paul Francis, Mr. Gregory Little, Mr. Marlon Gayle Team Doctor : Dr. Paul Auden

: Dr. Paul Auden Massage Therapist: Mr. Oral Thompson

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts