Tia Clayton, Christopher Taylor Seek Tokyo 2025 Spots, Join Ricketts as Headliners for NACAC Senior Championships

Tia Clayton, who pulled up in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica Trials, Olympic triple jump silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts, and Christopher Taylor, set to return to national duty for the first time in over two years, headline a 55-member Jamaican squad named for the 2025 NACAC Senior Championships in Freeport, Bahamas, scheduled for August 15–17.

Clayton, one of Jamaica’s emerging sprint talents, has been named for the women’s 100m and also forms part of the 4x100m relay pool. Despite not finishing her race at the National Championships, her selection provides another opportunity to meet the qualifying standard for the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships.

Ricketts, who secured silver at the Tokyo Olympics and has remained a consistent performer on the international circuit, will contest the women’s triple jump—an event she has dominated at the regional level.

Taylor, returning from a two-year absence, is listed for the men’s 200m. Though best known for his achievements in the 400m, he has opted to focus on the shorter sprint as he works toward regaining fitness and achieving the Olympic qualifying mark of 20.16.

Full Jamaica Team – NACAC Senior Championships 2025

100m

  • Tia Clayton
  • Jodean Williams
  • Ryiem Forde
  • Rohan Watson

200m

  • Ashanti Moore
  • Gabrielle Matthews
  • Christopher Taylor
  • Adrian Kerr

400m

  • Dejanae Oakley
  • Stacey-Ann Williams
  • Rusheen McDonald
  • Delano Kennedy

800m

  • Kelly-Ann Beckford
  • Navasky Anderson
  • Tyrese Taylor

100mH / 110mH

  • Amoi Brown
  • Kerrica Hill
  • Demario Prince
  • Tyler Mason

400m Hurdles

  • Janieve Russell
  • Shanice Walker
  • Assine Wilson
  • Malik James-King

Long Jump

  • Nia Robinson
  • Carey McLeod
  • Shawn-D Thompson

High Jump

  • Raymond Richards
  • Romaine Beckford

Triple Jump

  • Shanieka Ricketts
  • Jordan Scott

Discus Throw

  • Samantha Hall
  • Fedrick Dacres
  • Chad Wright

Shot Put

  • Lloydricia Cameron

Hammer Throw

  • Nayoka Clunis

Javelin Throw

  • Elvis Graham

4x100m Relay Pool (Women)

  • Tia Clayton
  • Jodean Williams
  • Ashanti Moore
  • Jonelle Smith
  • Gabrielle Matthews

4x400m Relay Pool (Women)

  • Nickeisha Pryce
  • Dejanae Oakley
  • Stacey-Ann Williams
  • Leah Anderson
  • Shaquena Foote
  • Roneisha McGregor

Team Officials

  • Team Leader: Ms. Julette Parkes
  • Assistant Manager: Mr. Claude Doyley
  • Technical Leader: Mr. Maurice Wilson
  • Coaches: Mr. Paul Francis, Mr. Gregory Little, Mr. Marlon Gayle
  • Team Doctor: Dr. Paul Auden
  • Massage Therapist: Mr. Oral Thompson

