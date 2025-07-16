Christopher Taylor, Rusheen McDonald Fall Short of Tokyo 2025 Standards at Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern

Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor and Rusheen McDonald were unable to hit the Tokyo 2025 qualifying standards on Tuesday at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meet in Switzerland.

Taylor, the national 200m runner-up, finished first in Final 2 of the men’s 200m in 20.49 seconds (-0.2 wind), outside the World Championships standard of 20.16. The 24-year-old still remains short of the mark with time running out in the qualification window. Zimbabwe’s Makanakaishe Charamba won Final 1 in 20.14, the fastest time across both heats.

In the men’s 400m, McDonald clocked 45.30 to finish second behind Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards (45.11). The Jamaican veteran, who owns the national record of 43.93, needed 44.85 or better to qualify for Tokyo.

Despite falling short of the standard, McDonald’s time was his second-fastest this season and his fourth sub-45.50 performance since June.

Strong Showing from Jamaican Hurdlers

Hansle Parchment, the Olympic champion, led the Jamaican trio in the men’s 110m hurdles, placing third in 13.26 seconds (+0.1 wind). Teammates Orlando Bennett and Tyler Mason followed in 13.36 and 13.41, respectively, in a race won by Switzerland’s Jason Joseph in 13.07.

Smith Leads Jamaican Sprinters in Women’s Events

In the women’s 100m, Jonielle Smith delivered a season-best 11.12 to secure victory over Italy’s Zaynab Dosso (11.24) and Bahamian Camille Rutherford (11.31). Kemba Nelson, also representing Jamaica, took fifth in 11.36.

Nelson returned for the 200m later in the evening, clocking 23.43 to finish seventh behind winner Léonie Pointet of Switzerland (22.89).

Goule-Toppin and Tracey Dip Below 2:01

In the women’s 800m, Natoya Goule-Toppin ran 1:59.80 to place third, holding form as she continues her buildup to a potential fourth World Championships appearance. Fellow Jamaican Adelle Tracey also dipped under 2:01, finishing seventh in 2:00.42.

The race was won by France’s Clara Liberman in 1:59.25.

Hill Continues Hurdles Progress

Jamaica’s Kerrica Hill posted 12.54 seconds (+0.1) to take second in the women’s 100m hurdles, narrowly edged out by Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji who won in 12.49. Hill, 20, remains one of Jamaica’s brightest prospects in the event.

Dennis Wins Men’s 100m

Sachin Dennis capped off the meet for Jamaica with a win in Final 3 of the men’s 100m, crossing the line in 10.21(+0.3). The 22-year-old finished ahead of India’s Animesh Kujur (10.28) and Ivory Coast’s Arthur Cissé (10.33).

