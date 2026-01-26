Denae McFarlane, who previously competed for Edwin Allen High School and UTEP, has signed on to participate in the Enhanced Games scheduled for Las Vegas in 2026. The former collegiate sprinter becomes the second athlete from Jamaica to commit to the inaugural competition.

McFarlane follows fellow Jamaican Shockoria Wallace in joining the event. The Enhanced Games describes itself as “the future of sport: an open celebration of science and human enhancements” and promises to crown the fastest swimmer in history during its Las Vegas debut.

Who is Denae McFarlane?

The daughter of Michael McFarlane built her resume during her time at the University of Texas at El Paso. She earned All-Conference USA First Team honors in the 4x100m relay during the 2025 outdoor season. Throughout her collegiate career, McFarlane collected multiple conference honors across sprint events.

In 2023, she earned All-Conference USA Second Team recognition in both the 100m and 4x100m relay outdoors, plus Third Team honors in the 60m indoors. Two years earlier in 2021, she secured Second Team selections in both the 100m and 200m outdoor events. McFarlane also made the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll four consecutive years from 2021 through 2024.

Before arriving at UTEP, McFarlane competed for Edwin Allen High School in Jamaica. She posted a personal best of 12.18 seconds in the 100m dash, finishing third at Central Championships in Spanish Town during February 2020. That same season, she clocked 25.82 in the 200m at STETHS in Santa Cruz.

McFarlane showed versatility by competing in the long jump during the 2020 outdoor season, recording a season-best mark of 5.52 meters at the Youngster Goldsmith Classics. She also won the 100m at that same meet in 2019 with a time of 12.31 seconds in the under-20 division.

Who is the biggest name for Enhanced Games?

Former world 100m champion Fred Kerley stands as the highest-profile track and field athlete to join the Enhanced Games so far. The competition has attracted attention for its unique approach to athletic performance and enhancement technology.

Guyanese Jasmine Abrams, according to Enhanced Games post on social media, is also committed to compete at the event.

The Enhanced Games is backed by a private organization and will feature athletes competing in various disciplines in Las Vegas. More details about event dates and competition formats are expected to be announced.

_________________________

Ready to weigh in? Whether you agree, disagree, or have insider knowledge to share – the comments section below is waiting for YOUR unique perspective. Join the Trackalerts Social conversation now!

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts