Camacho-Quinn Edges Russell; James, Tebogo win at Grand Prix Lombardia

BRESCIA, Italy (Sep 8) – Several Olympic champions braved rainy and windy conditions at the inaugural Grand Prix Lombardia – Brescia 2024 (WACT Bronze).

In the women’s 3000m, Beatrice Chebet clocked an impressive 8:34.10, while Konstanze Klosterhalfen finished sixth in 8:54.49.

In the sprints, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn took the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.88 (-1.6 m/s), narrowly edging out Masai Russell, who finished in 12.91. Letsile Tebogo won the 200m in 20.66 (-1.4 m/s), and Kirani James secured victory in the men’s 400m, clocking 44.86 seconds.

Rasmus Mägi Secures 400m Hurdles Victory in Stormy Brescia

Rasmus Mägi topped the men’s 400m hurdles in 48.61, while Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith triumphed in the women’s 100m, crossing the line in 11.28 (-2.4 m/s), just ahead of Daryll Neita (11.31).

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Lorenzo Simonelli clocked 13.39 (-1.2 m/s) to defeat Cordell Tinch, who finished in 13.49. Timothy Cheruiyot stepped down to the 800m and won in 1:45.46, holding off Spain’s Mariano Garcia, who finished in 1:45.54.

Jacobsen Outthrows Fantini to Claim Hammer Throw Title

In the field events, Katrine Koch Jacobsen outperformed Sara Fantini in the women’s hammer throw, with marks of 71.02m and 70.25m, respectively.

Ayomide Folorunso took the women’s 400m hurdles in 55.41, while Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad finished fourth in 55.99. Alexis Holmes claimed the women’s 400m in 51.32.

