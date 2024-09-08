Featured

Camacho-Quinn Edges Russell; James, Tebogo win at Grand Prix Lombardia

Alfonz Juck (eme news)
By Alfonz Juck (eme news) 2 Min Read
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn at Paris 2024
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

BRESCIA, Italy (Sep 8) – Several Olympic champions braved rainy and windy conditions at the inaugural Grand Prix Lombardia – Brescia 2024 (WACT Bronze).

Contents
Rasmus Mägi Secures 400m Hurdles Victory in Stormy BresciaJacobsen Outthrows Fantini to Claim Hammer Throw Title

In the women’s 3000m, Beatrice Chebet clocked an impressive 8:34.10, while Konstanze Klosterhalfen finished sixth in 8:54.49.

In the sprints, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn took the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.88 (-1.6 m/s), narrowly edging out Masai Russell, who finished in 12.91. Letsile Tebogo won the 200m in 20.66 (-1.4 m/s), and Kirani James secured victory in the men’s 400m, clocking 44.86 seconds.

Rasmus Mägi Secures 400m Hurdles Victory in Stormy Brescia

Rasmus Mägi topped the men’s 400m hurdles in 48.61, while Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith triumphed in the women’s 100m, crossing the line in 11.28 (-2.4 m/s), just ahead of Daryll Neita (11.31).

More Read

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Aims for Strong Start at Botswana Golden Grand Prix .... An Inspiration to All: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's Legacy in Sprinting
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to Begin 2023 Season at Jamaica Trials
Erriyon Knighton, the 18-year-old American sprinter, made history by winning bronze in the 200m at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. He is the youngest-ever individual sprint medalist in Championships history.
Oslo Diamond League Unveils Stellar Lineup: Erriyon Knighton Takes on World’s Best in 200m
Potts Classic opener 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour
Potts Classic welcome athletes for season opener

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Lorenzo Simonelli clocked 13.39 (-1.2 m/s) to defeat Cordell Tinch, who finished in 13.49. Timothy Cheruiyot stepped down to the 800m and won in 1:45.46, holding off Spain’s Mariano Garcia, who finished in 1:45.54.

Jacobsen Outthrows Fantini to Claim Hammer Throw Title

In the field events, Katrine Koch Jacobsen outperformed Sara Fantini in the women’s hammer throw, with marks of 71.02m and 70.25m, respectively.

Ayomide Folorunso took the women’s 400m hurdles in 55.41, while Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad finished fourth in 55.99. Alexis Holmes claimed the women’s 400m in 51.32.

_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

You Might Also Like

Roje Stona on His Last Event: ‘I Will Give It My All in Zagreb Finale’

Ackera Nugent impresses with personal best time in SEC Indoor Championships

Khybah Dawson Joins Texas A&M, Marks Historic Moment for BVI Athletics in SEC

Sha’Carri runs world lead time to beat Shericka Jackson in Doha Diamond League 100m race

Who are the Jamaicans in action at the Silesia Diamond League? | Schedule and time of events

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *