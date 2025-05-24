Jamaican Contingent Set for Rabat Diamond League Test

RABAT, Morocco – Five Jamaican athletes are set to compete at Sunday’s (25 May) Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athlétisme or Rabat Diamond League. The event is set for the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah.

Shericka Jackson leads the group, opening her 100m season following a relay bronze at the World Athletics Relays earlier this month. The five-time Olympic medallist, who owns a personal best of 10.65 seconds, will line up against a competitive field that includes Americans Melissa Jefferson, Tamari Davis, and Celera Barnes.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Rushell Clayton and Andrenette Knight are both confirmed for the Diamond League Plus event. Clayton, a world bronze medallist in 2019 and 2023, and Knight, a World Championship finalist last season, will challenge Olympic and world champion Femke Bol, who makes her season debut in the event.

In field events, Jamaica will be represented in both the men’s high jump and shot put. Romaine Beckford and Raymond Richards are entered in the high jump, where they will face a field that includes Olympic finalist Hamish Kerr and Doha winner Shelby McEwen. Beckford, a former NCAA champion, has been consistent through the early season, while Richards continues to gain international experience.

Rajindra Campbell will compete in the men’s shot put. The Jamaican national record holder enters a deep field featuring Tom Walsh, Payton Otterdahl, Leonardo Fabbri, Joe Kovacs, and Josh Awotunde. Campbell set the Jamaican record in 2023 and remains among the top throwers from the region.

The spotlight, however, will fall on global stars such as Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, and the Netherlands’ Femke Bol.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, a double Olympic medallist in Paris, will run both the men’s 100m and 200m. In the 100m, he will face Fred Kerley of the United States and Akani Simbine of South Africa. In the 200m, he will line up against Courtney Lindsey and Erriyon Knighton.

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, the two-time Olympic gold medallist in the steeplechase, will close the evening program in front of a home crowd. He faces strong competition from Ethiopia’s Getnet Wale and Keqiao winner Abraham Sime.

The Rabat Diamond League will also feature world-class matchups in the 800m, 3000m, pole vault, and shot put. Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi headlines the men’s 800m, while Beatrice Chebet returns to the track in the women’s 3000m for her first major race of the season..

The Rabat Diamond League is the only African stop on the series and continues to attract strong fields across track and field disciplines. The main program begins at 1:04 pm (Jamaica time) and 2:04 pm (EST).

