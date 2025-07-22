Christopher Taylor Eyes 20.16 Mark, Briana Williams Continues Campaign in Tampere

TAMPERE, Finland — Jamaican sprinters Christopher Taylor and Briana Williams will headline Wednesday’s Motonet Grand Prix Tampere, a World Athletics Continental Tour – Bronze level meeting.

Taylor, 25, finished among the top three in the 200 meters at the Jamaican Championships earlier last month, but he is still in pursuit of the 20.16 qualifying mark needed for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. His season best of 20.28 leaves little margin for error heading into the final stretch of the qualifying window.

He’ll face a strong international field at Ratinan Stadion, led by South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile, who enters with a season best of 20.01, and Puerto Rico’s Jose Figueroa (20.18). Local hope Samuel Purola will also look to impress in front of the home crowd.

On the women’s side, Briana Williams, the 2018 World U20 double sprint champion, continues her 2025 European campaign in the 200 meters. The 22-year-old holds a personal best of 22.50 and has run 22.69 this season. She’ll be challenged by Italy’s Gloria Hooper (23.07 SB) and Lukrecija Sabaitytė of Lithuania, who enters with a lifetime best of 23.11.

Hurdles Events Bring Depth and Range

The men’s sprint hurdles feature Rafael Henrique Pereira of Brazil, a 13.17 performer from 2022, who continues to build into form this season. Jamaican Lafranz Campbell enters with a season and personal best of 13.37, while Finland’s Elmo Lakka, a 13.31 athlete, seeks to rebound after a slow start to 2025.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Assinie Wilson of Jamaica (48.42 SB) is set for a tight battle with Botswana’s Kemorena Tisang (48.59) and Italy’s Michele Bertoldo (49.63). Norway’s Lina Kloster leads the women’s 400m hurdles lineup, while Finnish national champion Lotta Harala takes on the 100m hurdles.

Distance and Field Events Round Out the Program

Middle-distance matchups include Switzerland’s Rachel Pellaud and Lithuania’s Gabija Galvydytė in the women’s 800m, and Finland’s Joonas Rinne in the men’s 1500m. The men’s high jump will feature Australian Brandon Starc, with Ella Junnila aiming to raise the bar on her home turf in the women’s competition. Diana Lesti of Italy headlines the long jump field.

