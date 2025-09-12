World Athletics Ultimate Championship Countdown Begins in Tokyo

The countdown to track and field’s newest global competition officially began Thursday (11 Sept) in Tokyo. World Athletics hosted a celebration at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building to mark exactly one year until the first World Athletics Ultimate Championship takes place in Budapest.

Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis joined the festivities alongside triple jump gold medalist Thea LaFond. The two current world record holders represented the caliber of athletes expected to compete in the new championship format.

Usain Bolt made a special appearance at the red carpet event. Earlier this week, World Athletics named the sprint legend as the Ultimate Legend for the inaugural championship. His presence added extra excitement to the Tokyo celebration.

The Ultimate Championship will run from September 11-13, 2026, in Hungary’s capital city. World Athletics designed this competition as a season-ending championship that brings together the world’s top-ranked athletes.

“Make no mistake: The Ultimate is the next major global flagship outdoor track and field championship in the calendar after Tokyo,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. He emphasized that this new event will determine the true best athletes on the planet through head-to-head competition.

The championship represents a bold step for World Athletics in creating new competitive opportunities. Unlike traditional meets, the Ultimate Championship will focus on bringing together only the highest-ranked athletes in each event.

Duplantis currently holds the world record in pole vault with his 6.26-meter mark. LaFond claimed Olympic gold in triple jump at the Paris 2024 Games, making her one of the sport’s rising stars.

The Tokyo celebration highlighted the international appeal of the new championship. With exactly 365 days remaining, athletes worldwide can now begin planning their campaigns for Budapest 2026.

World Athletics expects the Ultimate Championship to become a major fixture in the global track and field calendar. The new format promises to deliver intense competition as only the world’s best will earn invitations to compete.

