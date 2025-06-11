Warholm, Benjamin, Dos Santos Set for 300m Hurdles Showdown at Oslo Diamond League

OSLO, Norway — The men’s 300m hurdles will take center stage at the Bislett Games, also named Oslo Diamond League on Thursday (12 June), as the three fastest athletes in 400m hurdles history—Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin and Alison dos Santos—prepare to face off in a rare showdown over the shorter barriers.

The event, part of the Wanda Diamond League, is being contested as an official discipline for the first time this season and comes just three days ahead of their scheduled rematch in the 400m hurdles at the Stockholm Diamond League.

Norway’s Warholm, the reigning world 400m hurdles record-holder and three-time world champion, leads the field with a world best of 33.05 seconds in the 300m hurdles, set in Xiamen in April. His performance on home soil will be closely watched as he attempts to maintain momentum ahead of the Olympic Games.

Benjamin, the reigning Olympic 400m hurdles champion, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming double: “It will be a fantastic weekend with 300m hurdles in Oslo on Thursday and then 400m hurdles in Stockholm on Sunday, both with the three fastest of all time. This is the first time I will compete in these two historic competitions, which makes it even more interesting. What more could you want?”

Brazil’s Dos Santos, who won the 2022 world title, completes the elite trio. Between the three, they hold the 18 fastest times ever recorded in the 400m hurdles.

