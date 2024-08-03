Jamaica make steady progress on day two in Paris

STADE DE FRANCE, Paris—On the second day of track and field events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, several Jamaican athletes were in action.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led a trio of Jamaicans advancing to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m. Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.92 seconds for second in her heat behind winner Marie Josee Ta-Lou-Smith (10.87). Interestingly, Tia Clayton (11.00) and Shashalee Forbes (11.19) qualified automatically with second-place finishes from their respective heats.

Forbes, who replaced Shericka Jackson, was grateful for the opportunity. “Being called upon suddenly did not surprise me, even though I don’t know why my teammate (Jackson) withdrew, and I hope she is in good health,” Forbes explained.

“I just came out here to do my best and make my country proud.”

Natoya Goule-Toppin won the final heat in the women’s 800m in 1:58.66. However, her teammate Adelle Tracey looked out of sorts while finishing seventh in her heat in a pedestrian 2:03.47. Tracey will get another chance to qualify when she competes in the repechage round (repechage is a contest in which the best-placed of those who failed to win heats compete for a place in the final).

Jamaica finished fourth in heat one of the mixed 4x400m relay, setting a national record of 3:11.06, to advance as one of the non-automatic qualifiers to the final. “I feel everybody did an excellent job. This was our first race since the trials,” said Zandrion Barnes. “So, we are not back up to par, but tomorrow, we will give a better performance.”

National high jump champion Lamara Distin, competing at her first Olympic Games, failed to advance from Group B after she could only manage 1.88m. This was way below her personal best of 2.00m, which she achieved in February this year.

Distin, who finished 24th overall, told reporters of her challenges coming into the game. “Everybody knows that I have been struggling with my approach all season,” a tearful Distin posited. “My coach was not accredited, so that was a major factor. I was training by myself, and I couldn’t manage because the high jump is a technical event. I still gave it my best.”

Shanieka Ricketts and Ackelia Smith qualified for the women’s triple jump final. Ricketts automatically qualified on her first attempt, jumping 14.47m. Smith, however, made the top twelve as one of the non-automatic qualifiers with a jump of 14.09m.

“Today, I did not have a good series, said Smith. “However, I will go out there tomorrow and do better. I am confident of winning a medal.”

Rajindra Campbell qualified for the men’s shot put with his only legal throw of 21.05m, finishing fifth in Group A and tenth overall. Samantha Hall did not advance from her group in the women’s discus, finishing sixteenth with a throw of 54.94m.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion.